The UEFA Champions League final will be played at 6 p.m. local time (12 p.m. ET) rather than the usual 9 p.m. kickoff, citing fan experience as the motivation for the change.

UEFA announced the decision on Thursday with the 2026 final at Budapest's Puskas Arena in mind, though it is unclear if this time change will be in effect for future editions of the Champions League final. The match will now take place during daylight hours to make travel out of the stadium more convenient for fans in attendance, though it will also make the match more accessible for those watching the broadcast in other parts of the world.

"The decision is designed to enhance the overall matchday experience for fans, teams and host cities by optimising logistics and operations, while delivering several tangible benefits. Our goal is to make matchday a truly enjoyable experience for everyone who wants to be part of the excitement, while creating a welcoming atmosphere that makes it easy for families and children to attend the biggest and most important club football match of the season," UEFA said in a statement on Thursday.

"For travelling supporters, it will mean improved access to public transport – especially after the match – and a safer, more convenient journey back from the stadium. For the host cities, it will boost the positive economic impact of the event by giving fans the possibility to continue their celebrations. The new kick-off time also aligns with a more accessible broadcasting window, helping the final reach an even broader television and digital audience worldwide, with a particular focus on engaging younger viewers."

A Champions League that kicks off at 9 p.m. would end at 11 p.m. at the earliest, though fans of the winning team are likely to be in the stadium longer for the trophy presentation. Should the match go to extra time and penalties, the final whistle would blow closer to midnight, likely making travel more difficult for fans in attendance.

UEFA discussed the time change with Football Supporters Europe, the confederation's official liaison on issues impacting fans.

This season's Champions League final will take place on May 30, with the competition proper set to begin on September 16 of this year with the league phase.

The draw for the league phase took place on Thursday, and you can find the results here.