UEFA Nations League draw results: Germany gets Spain; rematch of 2018 World Cup and Euro 2016 finals in store
Here's everything to know about Tuesday's UEFA Nations League draw
The 2020-21 UEFA Nations League draw took place on Tuesday ahead of the tournament beginning in September with a new format. Gone are the three-team groups we saw during the first edition of the tournament which was won by Portugal, with the competition now using a more traditional four-team group format. There is still promotion and relegation, with Ukraine, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Denmark being promoted to League A, while the last-place teams from League A last season avoided relegation in order to make the groups of four.
The tournament will begin in September with the league phase concluding in November. The draw saw contenders paired together with Italy set to face the Netherlands, England taking on Belgium and Spain battling Germany. Group 3 in League A is arguably considered the group of death in the top tier as it features Portugal, France, Sweden and Croatia. France and Croatia met in the 2018 World Cup final with France winning.
The Nations League Finals will be played in June of 2021. Here are the draw results:
League A
- Group 1: Netherlands; Italy; Bosnia and Herzegovina; Poland
- Group 2: England; Belgium; Denmark; Iceland
- Group 3: Portugal; France; Sweden; Croatia
- Group 4: Switzerland; Spain; Ukraine; Germany
League B
- Group 1: Austria; Norway; Northern Ireland; Romania
- Group 2: Czech Republic; Scotland; Slovakia; Israel
- Group 3: Russia; Serbia; Turkey; Hungary
- Group 4: Wales; Finland; Ireland; Bulgaria
League C
- Group 1: Montenegro; Cyprus; Luxembourg; Azerbaijan
- Group 2: Georgia; North Macedonia; Estonia; Armenia
- Group 3: Greece; Kosovo; Slovenia; Moldova
- Group 4: Albania; Belarus; Lithuania; Kazakhstan
League D
- Group 1: Faroe Islands; Latvia; Andorra; Malta
- Group 2: Gibraltar; Liechtenstein; San Marino
-
Chelsea vs. Liverpool preview
The Blues and Reds face off in the fifth round
-
Coronavirus could impact UCL matches
Several second legs, including in France and Italy, could be played without spectators
-
Atlanta Josef Martinez suffers torn ACL
The 2018 MLS MVP winner suffered the injury in Nashville on Saturday
-
How to watch stream soccer games on TV
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
-
Mariano seals El Clasico win for Real
All Mariano needed was one run to score one of the best El Clasico goals in a long time
-
Ronaldo visits Real Madrid
This is the first time Ronaldo has returned to watch his former team since his move to Juventus
-
LIVE: Chelsea vs. Liverpool in FA Cup
The Reds visit the Blues in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday
-
Real Madrid beats Barcelona in El Clasico
Two unexpected heroes help Real Madrid regain sole possession of first place in La Liga standings