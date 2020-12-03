The UEFA Nations League finals draw took place Thursday and Italy have been paired with Spain, while Belgium will come up against France for the semifinals that will take place in Milan and Turin next year.

Scheduled for early October 2021, the Italians' clash with the Spanish will take place at San Siro in Milan one day before Belgium and France meet at Juventus Stadium in Turin. Italy topped League A Group 1 by a single point ahead of the Netherlands; Spain won League A Group 4 by two points after savaging Germany 6-0.

Belgium were comfortable in first place in League A Group 2 with a five-point cushion ahead of Denmark and England while France finished three points clear at the League A Group 3 summit largely thanks to a 1-0 win away at inaugural champions Portugal.

The Italians have a mixed record against Spain with 10 wins, 13 draws and 12 losses from 35 meetings, with the most recent being a 2-0 win for Italy at UEFA Euro 2016 in the round of 16 to avenge a 4-0 humiliation in the UEFA Euro 2012 final in Kiev.

The Belgians have come up against neighbors Les Bleus 75 times in all with 30 wins, 19 draws and 26 losses. Their most recent meeting came at the 2018 FIFA World Cup at the semi-final stage as France won 1-0 on their way to a second title.