UEFA Nations League scores, fixtures, takeaways: Portugal and Italy square off on Monday

The UEFA Nations League enters its fifth day on Monday with a big one highligting the schedule as Portugal takes on Italy. So far, the cup has brought some surprises, big matchups and plenty of interesting storylines.

Below you'll find every scores and result, along with every fixture from September's Nation League slate. We also have everything you need to know from the first week's action:

UEFA Nations League final scores

Thursday, Sept. 6

Georgia 2, Kazakhstan 0



Armenia 2, Liechtenstein 1



Germany 0, France 0



Wales 4, Ireland 1



Bulgaria 2, Slovenia 1



Norway 2, Cyprus 0



Latvia 0, Andorra 0



Macedonia 2, Gibraltar 0



Friday, Sept. 7

Azerbaijan 0, Kosov 0

Italy 1, Poland 1

Russia 2, Turkey 1

Albania 1, Israel 0

Romania 0, Montenegro 0

Serbia 1, Lithuania 0

Faroe Island 3, Malta 1

Saturday, Sept. 8

Bosnia and Herzegovina 2, No. Ireland 1

Belarus 5, San Marino 0

Finland 1, Hungary 0

Switzerland 6, Iceland 0

Spain 2, England 1

Greece 1, Estonia 0

Luxembourg 4, Moldova 0

Sunday, Sept. 9

Ukraine 1, Slovakia 0

Belarus 1, Norway 0

Denmark 2, Wales 0

Georgia 1, Latvia 0

Macedonia 2, Armenia 0

Cyprus 2, Slovenia 1

France 2, Netherlands 1

Liechtenstein 2, Gibraltar 0

UEFA Nations League schedule in September

Andorra vs. Kazakhstan, Monday at 2:45 p.m. ET

Kosovo vs. Faroe Islands, Monday at 2:45 p.m. ET

Malta vs. Azerbaijan, Monday at 2:45 p.m. ET

Montenegro vs. Lithuania, Monday at 2:45 p.m. ET

Portugal vs. Italy, Monday at 2:45 p.m. ET

Scotland vs. Albania, Monday at 2:45 p.m. ET

Serbia vs. Romania, Monday at 2:45 p.m. ET

Sweden vs. Turkey, Monday at 2:45 p.m. ET

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Austria, Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET



Finland vs. Estonia, Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

Hungary vs. Greece, Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

Iceland vs. Belgium, Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

Moldova vs. Belarus, Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

San Marino vs. Luxembourg, Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

Spain vs. Croatia, Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

UEFA Nations League takeaways

Giroud lifts France past the Dutch: France got a late goal from Olivier Giroud to beat the Netherlands 2-1 on Sunday in the Nations League as the World Cup winners looked sharp again. They had 54 percent of the ball, recorded 15 shots, eight on frame, and the team looked calm and confident. Here's Giroud's winner:

Denmark gets its guys back and wins: The Danes beat the Welsh 2-0 on Sunday, and it was easy to tell why -- because they actually had their players. Just days after a loss when none of their top professionals played due to a dispute, a resolution was found, their stars played and they won. Christian Eriksen, the team's best player, scored two goals. The prison guard, however, did not play.

Spain impresses with win at Wembley: With new coach Luis Enrique, Spain made a statement at England on Saturday, beating the World Cup semifinalists 2-1 on a goal from Rodrigo. Spain looked creative and sharp, but more importantly, the team looked confident with their Champions League-winning coach.

Switzerland crushes Iceland: An underrated matchup, Switzerland took on everyone's favorite underdog, Iceland on Saturday. And, well, it wasn't even close. The Swiss crushed Iceland 6-0 in a thunderous performance that nobody saw coming. It's not a surprise Switzerland won, especially at home, but it was an uncharacteristic performance from Iceland, who will look to regroup quickly.

Italy's struggles continue: After missing the World Cup, everybody is waiting for the Italians to regain their top form and once again look like a contender to win any competition. We are still waiting. In Roberto Mancini's official competitive debut on Friday, the Azzurri drew at home to Poland, 1-1. It was an underwhelming performance. After Poland scored in the first half, a Jorginho penalty kick allowed Italy to earn a point in the competition. Italy dominated possession but did not create the amount of chances they needed, putting just two shots on goal. There's still a long way to go for this team, and this was the first step.

World Cup hosts secure impressive win on the road: Russia went on the road to a tricky place to play like Turkey and came away with an impressive 2-1 victory on Friday. Denis Cheryshev, who really made some noise at the World Cup, scored the opener with a lovely strike before Artem Dzyuba scored the winner. Here's Cheryshev's strike:

Gareth Bale continues to dominate: With Cristiano Ronaldo now at Juventus, Gareth Bale has been tasked with the role of being the man for Real Madrid. So far to start the season, he has delivered. He has started all three La Liga matches, all of them victories, and scored a goal in each of them. He carried that fine form over into Thursday's 4-1 win over Ireland, scoring a fantastic goal for Wales. Take a look at this lovely strike from outside the box:

Yo sé que todos quieren ver el gol de @GarethBale11 y... ¿Quién soy yo para negarles el gusto?



DISFRUTEN DE ESTA JOYA 😍 pic.twitter.com/nT48x8cGSf — Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) September 6, 2018

France-Germany produces zero goals and one nasty neck: This was (rightfully) viewed as the most anticipated match of the opening day of the competition, but it didn't produce any goals. You had France, a team fresh off a World Cup title, going up against a team that has dealt with political drama within the federation and a horrific showing this past summer in Russia. And while the game had some flashes of brilliance and some quality saves, the most eye-catching thing was a nasty little injury. Young star defender Benjamin Pavard was stepped on during the match, and he actually took a cleat to his neck from Antonio Rudiger. Take a look:

Cop that!



Pavard feels a who lot of stud early.



GERMANY 0-0 FRANCE#GERFRA #Germany #France#OptusSport pic.twitter.com/tbNYtx2qNT — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) September 6, 2018

And here's how it looked after:

Did Pavard get attacked by Wolverine? pic.twitter.com/9jOqsiCihO — Dylan Walsh (@dylanwalsh_) September 6, 2018

Ouch! That doesn't look good, and it surely didn't feel good. Those sharp metal cleats and nothing to mess with, and getting one on the neck is scary. Thankfully it wasn't worse, and he carried on playing.

Amazing strike from Armenia: Marcos Pizzelli scored the opener in Armenia's win on Thursday, and what a hit it was. Check out this amazing curler from outside the box, which looked a bit like Denis Cheryshev's strike against Croatia at this summer's World Cup, which is up for the Puskas award.