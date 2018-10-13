UEFA Nations League scores, fixtures, TV schedule, how to stream: Depay, Netherlands crush Germany

The UEFA Nations League continues this month with five days of matches and numerous big-time clashes, including Monday's big Spain vs. England clash. The action for this month wraps up on Tuesday with another big one as France takes on Germany. Here are the scores so far for this recent set of games and what to know:

Schedule and TV details

All times eastern

Thursday, Oct. 11

Portugal 3, Poland 2

Israel 2, Scotland 1

Romania 2, Lithuania 1

Serbia 2, Montenegro 0

Azerbaijan 3, Faroe Islands 0

Kosovo 3, Malta 1

Russia 0, Sweden 0

Friday, Oct. 12

Belgium 2, Switzerland 1

Croatia 0, England 0

Austria 1, Northern Ireland 0

Finland 1, Estonia 0

Greece 1, Hungary 0

Moldova 2, San Marino 0

Belarus 1, Luxembourg 0

Saturday, Oct. 13

Czech Republic 2, Slovakia 1

Gibraltar 1, Armenia 0

Georgia 3, Andorra 0

Latvia 1, Kazakhstan 1

Norway 1, Slovenia 0

Bulgaria 2, Cyprus 1

Macedonia 4, Liechtenstein 1

Netherlands 3, Germany 0

Ireland 0, Denmark 0

Sunday, Oct. 14

Romania vs. Serbia, 9 a.m. on Univision Deportes

Russia vs. Turkey, 12 p.m. on Univision Deportes

Azerbaijan vs. Malta, 12 p.m. on ESPN+

Faroe Islands vs. Kosovo, 12 p.m. on ESPN+

Poland vs. Italy, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN

Israel vs. Albania, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+

Lithuania vs. Montenegro, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+

Monday, Oct. 15

Belarus vs. Moldova, 2:45 p.m. on WatchESPN

Bosnia vs. Northern Ireland, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+

Finland vs. Greece, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+

Iceland vs. Switzerland, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN2

Luxembourg vs. San Marino, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+

Spain vs. England, 2:45 p.m. on UniMas

Tuesday, Oct. 16

France vs. Germany, 2:45 p.m. on UniMas

Ukraine vs. Czech Republic, 2:45 p.m. on Univision Deportes

Ireland vs. Wales, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+

Norway vs. Bulgaria, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+

Slovenia vs. Cyprus, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+

Latvia vs. Georgia, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+

Gibraltar vs. Liechtenstein, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+

What to know

Germany in trouble

This German national team looks far from the one that conquered the world in 2014. In its worst run since the late 1970s, the team lost again on Saturday, humiliated by the Netherlands 3-0.

The team has won three of its last 10 games, with wins coming over Peru, Saudi Arabia and Sweden, which isn't super impressive. The Dutch really took it to them, beating the Germans for the first time in 16 years. Memphis Depay was in fine form, and he put the game away in the second half.

Finally for Gibraltar

Gibraltar's 1-0 win over Armenia was the national team's first in its history in an official competition. It entered the game with 22 matches played, five goals scored and 107 against, but the team makes history by getting the narrow victory.