UEFA Nations League scores, fixtures, TV schedule, how to stream: Poland vs. Portugal, Russia vs. Sweden
Here's what's coming up in the Nations League
The UEFA Nations League returns this week with five days of games and some huge contests like Spain vs. England and Germany vs. France. Here's the schedule for the games, and be sure to return each day to see the top moments and what to know:
Schedule and TV details
Matches on Univision Deportes can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).
All times eastern
Thursday, Oct. 11
Poland vs. Portugal, 2:45 p.m. on Univision Deportes
Israel vs. Scotland, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Lithuania vs. Romania, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Montenegro vs. Serbia, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Faroe Islands vs. Azerbaijan, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Kosovo vs. Malta, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Russia vs. Sweden, 3:45 p.m. on ESPNEWS
Friday, Oct. 12
Belgium vs. Switzerland, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Croatia vs. England, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN2
Austria vs. Northern Ireland, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Greece vs. Hungary, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Estonia vs. Finland, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Belarus vs. Luxembourg, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Moldova vs. San Marion, 2:45 p.m. on WatchESPN
Saturday, Oct. 13
Slovakia vs. Czech Republic, 9 a.m. on Univision Deportes
Norway vs. Slovenia, 12 p.m. on WatchESPN
Georgia vs. Andorra, 12 p.m. on ESPN+
Latvia vs. Kazakhstan, 12 p.m. on ESPN+
Armenia vs. Gibraltar, 12 p.m. on ESPN+
Netherlands vs. Germany, 2:45 p.m. on Univision Deportes
Ireland vs. Denmark, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Bulgaria vs. Cyprus, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Macedonia vs. Liechtenstein, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Sunday, Oct. 14
Romania vs. Serbia, 9 a.m. on Univision Deportes
Russia vs. Turkey, 12 p.m. on Univision Deportes
Azerbaijan vs. Malta, 12 p.m. on ESPN+
Faroe Islands vs. Kosovo, 12 p.m. on ESPN+
Poland vs. Italy, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN
Israel vs. Albania, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Lithuania vs. Montenegro, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Monday, Oct. 15
Belarus vs. Moldova, 2:45 p.m. on WatchESPN
Bosnia vs. Northern Ireland, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Finland vs. Greece, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Iceland vs. Switzerland, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN2
Luxembourg vs. San Marino, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Spain vs. England, 2:45 p.m. on UniMas
Tuesday, Oct. 16
France vs. Germany, 2:45 p.m. on UniMas and fuboTV (Try for free)
Ukraine vs. Czech Republic, 2:45 p.m. on Univision Deportes
Ireland vs. Wales, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Norway vs. Bulgaria, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Slovenia vs. Cyprus, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Latvia vs. Georgia, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Gibraltar vs. Liechtenstein, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
