UEFA has opened an investigation into a Thursday incident in which a fan invaded the pitch during a game between Sevilla and PSV Eindhoven in order to attack goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic. The incident occurred in the closing stages of the match when a fan ran onto the field to assault Dmitrovic, punching him in the face before being wrestled to the ground by the Serbian keeper.

Players and staff from both teams responded quickly to the disturbance before stewards intervened to take the invader off the field. While UEFA has yet to issue a statement on the incident, the organization confirmed to The Athletic that a probe had been opened into what occurred.

The probe comes after Dmitrovic, who suffered a bruise to his neck in the scuffle, urged UEFA to take action in post-game.

"I have never seen anything like it," Dmitrovic told Movistar Plus after the game. "I'll keep my mouth shut so I don't say what I would really like to do in that moment.

"He wanted to hurt me, it's a shame that something like this happens [on a] football field. UEFA must intervene."

Sevilla would go on to lose the knockout stage playoff by a score of 2-0, but they would still advance to the next round by virtue of an aggregate score of 3-2.