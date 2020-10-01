On Thursday, UEFA will hold the Champions League draw to determine where all 32 clubs will go in the group stage, but it won't be the only notable thing unveiled from the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. The European governing body of soccer will hand out its 2020 awards, including UEFA Men's Player of the Year and UEFA Women's Player of the Year. You can watch all the action on CBS All Access starting at 11 a.m. ET.

Last year's winner includes Virgil van Dijk (UEFA Men's Player of the Year) and Lucy Bronze (UEFA Women's Player of the Year). Only one will have a chance to repeat. Here's what to know about the awards ceremony, which will be held in between the group stage draw.

How to watch

You can watch it on CBS Sports Network and CBS All Access at 11 p.m. ET. CBS Sports HQ will provide Champions League group stage draw coverage as part of its programming, with studio analysis before and after the groups are announced.

How the voting works

The voting pool pits 55 journalists representing each of UEFA's member associations along with managers of clubs in "relevant" group stages of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League. The managers selected are not allowed to vote for players that represent their club.

UEFA awards: Nominees

UEFA Men's Player of the Year:

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern)

Manuel Neuer (Bayern)

UEFA Women's Player of the Year:

Lucy Bronze (Lyon, now at Manchester City)

Pernilla Harder (Wolfsburg)

Wendie Renard (Lyon)



UEFA Men's Coach of the Year:

Hansi Flick (Bayern)

Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

Julian Nagelsmann (RB Leipzig)



UEFA Women's Coach of the Year:

Lluis Cortes (Barcelona)

Stephan Lerch (Wolfsburg)



Jean-Luc Vasseur (Lyon)



Champions League positional awards: Nominees

Goalkeeper of the 2019-20 men's season:

Keylor Navas (Paris-Saint Germain)

Manuel Neuer (Bayern)



Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)



Defender of the 2019-20 men's season:

David Alaba (Bayern)

Alphonso Davies (Bayern)



Joshua Kimmich (Bayern)



Midfielder of the 2019-20 men's season:

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Thomas Muller (Bayern)



Thiago Alcantara (Bayern, now at Liverpool)



Forward of the 2019-20 men's season:

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)



Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)



Goalkeeper of the 2019-20 women's season:

Sarah Bouhaddi (Lyon)

Christiane Endler (Paris Saint-Germain)

Sandra Panos (Barcelona)

Defender of the 2019-20 women's season:

Lucy Bronze (Lyon, now at Manchester City)

Lena Goessling (Wolfsburg)

Wendie Renard (Lyon)

Midfielder of the 2019-20 women's season:

Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir (Lyon/Wolfsburg)

Dzsenifer Marozsan (Lyon)

Alex Popp (Wolfsburg)

Forward of the 2019-20 women's season:

