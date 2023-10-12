UEFA announced on Thursday that Israel's Euro 2024 qualifier at Kosovo would be postponed following Hamas' attack on Israel. The match was originally scheduled for Sunday. European soccer's governing body said the match had to be delayed because Israeli authorities are not currently allowing the national team to travel abroad.

This marks the second Israel match that was postponed by UEFA since last Saturday's attack -- the team was set to play Switzerland in Tel Aviv on Thursday, but that fixture has been rescheduled for Nov. 15. There is currently no new date for Israel's match against Kosovo.

Israel was attacked by Hamas, an Islamic militant group that governs Gaza, nearly a week ago. Israel subsequently declared war on Hamas. More than 2,500 people on both sides have died in the conflict and thousands more have been injured.

This week's postponement by UEFA comes after the Israel Premier League postponed all matches through next weekend. UEFA also delayed all matches scheduled in Israel over the next few weeks, including the U-21 team's qualifiers against Germany and Estonia and an U-17 tournament scheduled to start this week.

UEFA has yet to announce a decision on the status of Maccabi Haifa and Maccabi Tel Aviv, which are competing in this season's Europa League and Conference League competitions, respectively. Both are on the schedule to resume European competition on Oct. 26, with Haifa set to travel to Villarreal and Tel Aviv hosting Ukraine's Zorya Luhansk.

Israel's senior team is currently scheduled to play three Euro qualifiers next month. In addition to the Nov. 15 match against Switzerland, it is still scheduled to play Romania in Jerusalem on Nov. 18 and at Andorra on Nov. 21. Israel sits in third place in their group, but is only one point out of a qualification spot.

For more on the events unfolding, check out CBS News.