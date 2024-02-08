UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has announced that he will not be seeking reelection come 2027 when his current mandate ends. European soccer's governing body voted to change its rules which could have enabled the Slovenian to stay in his current position until 2031.

England's Football Association was the only one to oppose the amended rule while UEFA's technical director Zvonimir Boban quit his role in January after the rule change.

"I decided six months ago that I would not run anymore," said Ceferin. "The reason is that after some time every organization needs fresh blood, but mainly because I was away from my family for seven years now.

"I intentionally did not want to disclose my thoughts before, because firstly, I wanted to see the real face of some people and I saw it."

Previous UEFA rules enabled a president to serve three terms but the 56-year-old took over from disgraced predecessor Michel Platini back in 2016 midway through a four-year mandate.

That half-term initially counted as a full one until the rule change but Ceferin will not stand in 2027 despite two-thirds of the 49 nations voting to pass the motion.

Other changes to UEFA's statutes includes the requirement to have at least two female members on the European soccer governing committee which the FA, Iceland and Norway voted against.