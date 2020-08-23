Watch Now: UEFA Champions League Final Pregame: PSG vs. Bayern Munich ( 14:32 )

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says that he's been hearing praise over the decision to switch to single-elimination games for the final eight teams in the Champions League, Europa League and Women's Champions League. In fact, he told the Associated Press on Sunday that he's in talks to include more single-leg matches in UEFA competitions moving forward.

The decision to move away from two-legged ties in the knockout stage of both competitions was based on necessity in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Rather than having teams go between stadiums in different countries and risking infection, they were moved to a single country -- Portugal for Champions League and Germany for Europa League -- to minimize travel.

As a result, some of the most exciting matches between European clubs took place. This not only made the games more exciting, but the results were often surprising as well with smaller clubs having above a puncher's chance at knocking out their opponent who might have been more talented on paper -- Lyon defeated Manchester City in the quarterfinals, for example.

Ceferin says that his current idea would just be expanding the set up for the semifinals. Much like how the English FA Cup takes place in Wembley Stadium for the final two rounds of single-leg matches, UEFA competitions would, in theory, do the same.

That being said, this isn't something that would change immediately, as he still has to discuss it further with the organization.

"It's one of the interesting things that was brought by this pandemic," Ceferin said. "We had to do a system like that. We had to play this way, but at the end, we see it's a very interesting system.

"Now, it's quite complicated to place a final eight in the calendar. But we saw that people want exciting matches, that in one match, every team can beat every team in Champions League or the Europa League. So it's something to consider for the future ... I think in September or October, we have to start to seriously speak."

Surely during those conversations, the success and excitement of this year's format will come up, but so will discussions of potential revenue loss -- which Ceferin dismisses as an issue -- as well as other larger issues like if hosting numerous supporters groups in one city for a long period of time.

"You are in the center of attention for a week of the whole world and this might be a fantastic thing, but we have to see," Ceferin said. "The calendar is very complicated, players play almost 365 days per year. So we have to see how we do it, if we do it.

"But again, I think it's an interesting format, which we didn't think about before and now it's somewhere here in our mind. So we will start discussing about it when we meet up."

The 2020 Champions League final is set for Sunday with PSG facing Bayern Munich. You can stream the match on CBS All Access.