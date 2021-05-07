UEFA has approved the reintegration of nine clubs that were slated to break away from the competition and join the European Super League. The governing body released a statement on this decision Friday. Those nine are:

Arsenal

AC Milan

Chelsea

Atletico Madrid

Inter Milan

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

Tottenham

Conspicuously absent from this list of clubs are:

Barcelona

Real Madrid

Juventus

In the statement, UEFA says it has reserved "all rights to take whatever action it deems appropriate against those clubs that have so far refused to renounce the so-called Super League. The matter will promptly be referred to the competent UEFA disciplinary bodies."

Here's more:

"Those nine clubs acknowledge and accept that the Super League project was a mistake and apologize to fans, national associations, national leagues, fellow European clubs and UEFA," the statement reads. "They have also recognized that the project would not have been authorized under UEFA Statutes and Regulations."

UEFA presented a list of agreed upon requirements for the clubs as a result of this reintegration process. These range from a loyalty pledge like "unreservedly acknowledges and accepts the binding nature of the UEFA Statutes," to straight-up financial punishments like "withholding of 5% of the revenues they would have received from UEFA club competitions for one season, which will be redistributed." The nine clubs have also been asked to donate a total of €15 million ($20,989,290 USD) -- a cost shared among the clubs -- to local soccer charities. If nothing else, you should read the statement for UEFA's repeated use of the phrase "so-called 'Super League.'"

The European Super League quickly fell apart in April, shortly after its announcement, as supporters of the clubs involved from around the world mobilized to protest the competition's creation, as well as the owners who signed off on it, while governments threatened legislative action. In the Premier League, every club's owner has shared some form of public apology in the aftermath, including most recently an open letter from Manchester United executive co-chairman Joel Glazer. Shockwaves of this whole saga continued even after club's pulled out, with supporters continuing to protest ownership prior to matches.