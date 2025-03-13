UEFA have announced they will "enter discussions" with FIFA and IFAB (International Football Association Board) after the controversial episode that decided the penalty shootout in the Champions League between Atletico de Madrid and Real Madrid on Wednesday. During the penalties, Argentinian striker Julian Alvarez was the second Atletico player to shoot, but even though his strike went into the back of the net, it was disallowed by VAR as the former Manchester City player was determined to have touched the ball twice. The decision deemed that the ball touched both of his feet during his attempt, which saw him lose his footing.

"Atletico de Madrid enquired with UEFA over the incident, which led to the disallowance of the kick from the penalty mark taken by Julian Alvarez at the end of yesterday's UEFA Champions League match against Real Madrid. Although minimal, the player made contact with the ball using his standing foot before kicking it, as shown in the attached video clip. Under the current rule (Laws of the Game, Law 14.1), the VAR had to call the referee signaling that the goal should be disallowed. UEFA will enter discussions with FIFA and IFAB to determine whether the rule should be reviewed in cases where a double touch is clearly unintentional," the statement by UEFA read.

CBS rules analyst Christina Unkel outlined the process and resources referees have available at their disposal these days as the UEFA Champions League Today crew reviewed the call after the Madrid derby on Wednesday:

"The VAR also has the semi-automated offside technology where they are able to see at that kick point and have that extra technology to say when there is a touch on that ball," Unkel said. "Every time we have a strike here, we have that ability for that. There's not a chip in the ball, which is what we saw at the World Cup, but that extra layer of technology gives that additional sequencing so from a VAR perspective, they're taking a look at not just the video, but as well as the touch point. Semi-automated [offside] has about 26 different cameras looking at limb-tracking technology, as well as the camera that's on the ball in and of itself, which gives that VAR the ability to be more concise and direct and know when that ball was touched outside from the naked eye."

Atletico de Madrid head coach Diego Simeone was not happy about the decision made by the VAR as he spoke after the game during the press conference, saying, "I just saw the image of the penalty. The referee said that when Julian stepped and kicked, he touched the ball with his foot, but the ball didn't move. That's something to discuss about whether it was a goal or not, but I'm proud of my players. When he plants his foot and kicks, the ball doesn't move even a little bit. But if VAR called it, I've never seen a penalty called by VAR, but it's still valid, and they'll have seen that he touched it. I want to believe they'll have seen that he touched it. Honestly, I won't lie to you, being eliminated the way we've been is not an easy thing to accept."