PSG won the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday in dramatic fashion, rallying from a 2-0 deficit against Tottenham to force penalty kicks, ultimately winning the shootout, 4-3. Nuno Mendes made the deciding attempt, finishing his chance with class to cap off a wild match where the reigning Champions League winners were outplayed.

PSG got two late goals from substitutes Lee Kang-In and Goncalo Ramos to force the penalty kicks as Tottenham's precision was absent when it mattered most.

Tottenham couldn't have asked for a better start and will feel hard done by the result. There were shades from new coach Thomas Frank's time at Brentford as Tottenham scored their two goals from set plays, with Mickey Van De Ven and new captain Cristian Romero finding the back of the net. The duo struggled last season with injuries, but if they can stay healthy in the new season, it will be a boon for the team's performance.

PSG had been in a little rut since throttling Inter 5-0 in the Champions League final in May, losing to Chelsea in the Club World Cup final over the summer and starting this game extremely slowly. After a long season, these things happen, but Luis Enrique will have to ensure that his side gets back to their best at the beginning of the Ligue 1 season. With star goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma set to depart, new keeper Lucas Chevalier struggled in his PSG debut, but when most of the starting midfield didn't feature in the match for PSG, it's hard to draw major conclusions from their performance in the match.

Young PSG star Bradley Barcola left the match with a non-contact injury, and his fitness will need to be monitored, but after Tottenham saw Son Heung-Min depart for LAFC, and James Maddison go down with a major ACL injury, the first hour was how they wanted to start the new season before it came undone.

Here's how it went down:

39' Goal: Mickey Van De Ven (TOT 1, PSG 0)

With everything starting from the back and goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario playing the ball up the pitch, Tottenham got a deserved opening goal from Van De Ven after Rodrigo Bentancur's effort hit the crossbar. Being in the right place at the right time, he slotted it home and it seemed like things would move in Tottenham's favor...

48' Goal: Cristian Romero (TOT 2, PSG 0)

The new captain of the Tottenham squad, Romero found Pedro Porro's free kick and got it past Chevalier. PSG's keeper would get a hand to the ball, but that wouldn't be enough to keep it out of the net, and he definitely should have done better.

85' Goal: Kang-In Lee (TOT 2, PSG 1)

Not being able to clear a cross, the ball fell to the dangerous feet of Vitinha, and he laid off the ball to Lee, who delivered quite a finish that Vicario couldn't reach.

90'+4' Goal: Goncalo Ramos (TOT 2, PSG 2)

After PSG grew into the game, Achraf Hakimi found Ousmane Dembele down the wing and was able to push past the Tottenham defense to set up Ramos. With a solid header in the box, that was enough to level things with limited time remaining.

Winning while not at their best

PSG's midfield is the hallmark of their team, and coming into this match, Vitinha was the only regular starter in midfield. Luis Enrique had to rotate with how busy the summer has been, but the drop off showed in his starters to the reserves. Chevalier also has room for improvement, struggling during the match, but considering that this was his full PSG debut, jitters can be worked out. If they continue into the season, concern will grow, but for now, PSG were able to win another trophy despite note playing the best match possible, which is a job well done.

Set piece FC

From long throws to Vicario playing balls into the box, Frank's fingerprints were all over the match. Tottenham made the most of set plays and at least when Joao Palhinha was on the pitch, they defended well to keep PSG at bay. Despite conceding twice after the 80th minute, these are silver linings. Under Ange Postecoglou, the defense was frail but the patterns in the press could be seen facing PSG. This improvement will raise Tottenham's floor in the coming campaign and they could surprise teams especially if new signings join the attack.