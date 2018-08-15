UEFA Super Cup: Why Diego Simeone was not managing Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid
Simeone is serving the third of a four-match suspension
The UEFA Super Cup between familiar foes Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid is missing one of its key pieces: Manager Diego Simeone. Simeone has missed the club's last three European matches -- most recently the match against Real Madrid on Wednesday -- and he will miss a fourth as he continues a ban imposed upon him after being sent off against Arsenal in the Europa League semi-final in April.
Simeone was given three games for insulting the official, and a fourth for antics in the stands after being sent off. Atletico Madrid won the second leg against Arsenal and the final against Marseilles with Simeone watching from afar.
Under the terms of his ban, Simeone isn't allowed on the field or in the locker room.
Simeone is no stranger to the ban-hammer. He's faced six suspensions for a total of 20 games, meaning Atletico Madrid has spent quite a bit of time without its manager.
The 48-year-old Argentine has been on Atletico's bench since 2011. He has 234 wins, 80 draws and 63 losses. Atletico Madrid and Antoine Griezmann have high hopes for this season, as they look to fill the power vacuum left behind from Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Serie A. The team would prefer to keep Simeone on the bench to do so.
