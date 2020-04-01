UEFA suspends Champions League and Europa League indefinitely as coronavirus pandemic continues

UEFA has suspended the 2019-20 Champions League and Europa League seasons indefinitely with the coronavirus pandemic growing throughout Europe. The Euro 2020 qualifying playoffs in June was also put on hold. The decision was formally announced on Wednesday following a video conference meeting with the general secretaries of all 55 UEFA member associations.

UEFA had hoped to complete international and domestic competitions by June 30, but that has now changed. Here's what they decided:

The deadlines related to all 2020/21 UEFA club competitions are postponed until further notice, in particular as regards the admission process and the registration of players. UEFA will set new deadlines in due course.

All national team matches for men and women due to be played in June 2020 are postponed until further notice. This includes the playoff matches for UEFA Euro 2020 and qualifying matches for UEFA Women's Euro 2021.

All other UEFA competition matches, including the centralized international friendly matches, remain postponed until further notice.

No updated timetable has been offered, but suspending the competitions further clearly shows there is likely no plan for action to resume this month. Most leagues have around 100 games remaining, with domestic cups in most countries still yet to be completed. It goes without saying that all of this depends on the situation with the virus, if it is contained at some point and deemed safe by public health officials for matches to go forward.

Euro 2020 has already been postponed until the summer of 2021, potentially leaving June and July to complete this current season. UEFA's president said last week the season will be lost if play doesn't resume by the end of June. If play carries into July, the start of next season could very well be delayed to allow proper time off and preparation instead of running the seasons back to back.