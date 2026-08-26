UEFA is expected to drop the boycott threat on FIFA despite the increasing pressure on FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who is seeking re-election in March 2027. UEFA is now set to drop its previous threat to boycott all FIFA tournaments, starting with the upcoming U-20 Women's World Cup, which starts on Sept. 5, according to multiple reports. UEFA previously announced that its 55 members were going to boycott FIFA competitions, rejecting FIFA's proposed plan to sell stakes to private investors last month. Reuters was first to report the news.

Things have drastically changed since then, as Infantino decided not to proceed with the proposed plan after worldwide backlash from confederations, fans and media. Despite the decision, UEFA pushed for a change in leadership, with its president, Aleksander Ceferin, calling for Infantino to be replaced in the 2027 elections.

UEFA officials are expected to meet on Thursday at a meeting in Monaco, and "the conditions for lifting the boycott have been met." Reuters reported.

"It's not a UEFA defeat, rather the reality of avoiding hurting young players' once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The actions and insistence on change will continue," a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

Despite this decision, UEFA is likely to continue its campaign against FIFA President Gianni Infantino over the ‌proposal ahead of the 2027 FIFA elections.

What does UEFA's loss of confidence mean for Gianni Infantino and FIFA's pending elections? Francesco Porzio

What was the FFE?

FIFA announced this plan in a release claiming immediate financial benefits across the world to "expand football development," but the main sticking point was the creation of a subsidiary "bringing together FIFA's commercial rights – spanning broadcast, sponsorship, ticketing, and licensing – with the operational delivery of FIFA tournaments." FIFA added that a consultation process had begun. The proposal would have required significant private-sector investment, making it one of the most controversial elements of the plan. The Times reported that Infantino was expected to become commissioner of the new entity, potentially after securing what was anticipated to be a further term as FIFA president next year. FIFA was seeking to raise up to $8.2 billion in capital and approached Josh Kushner's Thrive Capital as one of its prospective cornerstone investors, while J.P. Morgan worked with FIFA as a strategic partner on the project.

FIFA said it would retain sole control of the organization, with "exclusive authority over football governance, competitions, the match calendar, and all regulatory and sporting decisions." The proposal was subjected to approval by FIFA's 211 member associations: Alongside FFE, FIFA also planned to launch the FIFA Fast Forward Programme (FFFP), under which all 211 members would have been eligible to access up to $20 million per member in one-off capital funding.