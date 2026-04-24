The 2025-26 UEFA Women's Champions League is back in action with the semifinal rounds on Saturday and Sunday. The first legs are headlined by tournament favorites FC Barcelona, who will begin the journey back to the Champions League final on the road in Germany against Bayern Munich.

The two sides kicked off the new era of the UWCL, with a revamped format following a Swiss model and featuring the first-ever women's League Phase. For neutrals, it was a memorable match, for Bayern a nightmare, as Barcelona decimated Bayern 7-1 to open the competition back in October.

Now the two sides meet again in the semifinals, with Barcelona dominating the competition ahead of them and Bayern Munich building momentum at the right time.

Here's what's at stake:

How to watch

Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network will each be a one-stop shop for the first leg of the Women's Champions League semifinals, with both platforms simulcasting all coverage and every minute of the action. Coverage will begin with a new edition of the UEFA Women's Champions League Today pre-match show before the early match, while studio coverage resumes in between matches and concludes with the post-match show to recap the action on Saturday and Sunday.

Viewing information

All times U.S./Eastern

Date: Saturday, April 25 | Time: 12:15 p.m.

Saturday, April 25 | 12:15 p.m. Place: Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany

Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stream: Paramount+

Semifinals second leg schedule

All times U.S./Eastern

Sunday, May 3

Bayern Munich vs. FC Barcelona 9 a.m. (Paramount+, CBS Sports Network)



Storylines for UWCL semifinals

Title Barcelona's to lose?: The former tournament champions left little doubt across the competition about who they are. After dominating the 18-team league phase with 16 points, Barcelona later demolished their domestic rivals, Real Madrid, with 12 goals scored across two quarterfinal legs.

The Catalonians have largely navigated the tournament without three-time Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati. The midfielder has missed several months as she recovers from a fractured fibula, though she's been back in training and is listed as doubtful, rather than out, for the upcoming matches.

However, Bonmati's absence never quite felt like a catastrophe for the club. Instead, the roster flexed its depth and muscle over the last six months, winning at the domestic and the tournament level. Alexia Putellas has seven assists and five goals scored this tournament. Forward Caroline Graham Hansen delivered a player of the match performance during the quarterfinal second leg, while Ewa Pajor scored three times across the two decisive games.

The talented roster will have another chance to showcase their ability, despite other players being doubtful for the match with Salma Parauello and veteran Irene Paredes. There are plenty of pieces in the locker room to get back to a final, and it is their semifinal to lose.

Bayern Munich on a revenge tour?: After an embarrassing start to the league phase against Barcelona, it's hard not to feel like a semifinal match-up against them isn't a bit like fate. Bayern punched their semifinal ticket after a resilient test by debutants Manchester United, and mounted a second-half comeback to advance with a 5-3 aggregate score.

The Bavarians have played as if they had something to prove for months now, and it's reflected in their current form. Whether it's been managing injuries to key players in Klara Buhl and Guilia Gwinn, or players stepping up when needed, the team is peaking at the right time.

"We learned a lot from the match in October. We analyzed it in detail and want to put those lessons into practice on the pitch. Being aggressive in challenges, being present from the start, and taking every opportunity. We have a lot of quality in the squad, but to show that quality on the pitch, we need 100% effort and passion," said Klara Bühl.

Fresh off a domestic league title, Bayern extended its club-winning streak to 19 games and its unbeaten streak to 27 matches across all competitions. Their last loss was the 7-1 gut check against Barcelona during the league phase. On a mission is putting it lightly.