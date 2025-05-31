The UEFA Women's Champions League has a new home on Paramount+ through the 2029-2030 season. CBS Sports will be the exclusive English-language rights holder in a new five-year deal with announced on Saturday. The new soccer property makes Paramount+ the central hub for all UEFA club competitions through 2030.

The UWCL tournament will premiere on Paramount+ with the 2025-2026 season. A revamped format will feature 18 clubs participating in the initial league phase, a newly added knockout phase playoff round, and concluding with the UEFA Women's Champions League final. Paramount+ will stream CBS Sports' coverage of all 75 matches each season, with select matches also airing on CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

"The UEFA Women's Champions League with its world class players and elite clubs adds tremendous value to CBS Sports' premium soccer portfolio," said Dan Weinberg, Executive Vice President of Programming, CBS Sports. "CBS Sports is proud to be the home of all women's and men's UEFA club competitions through the end of the decade, further solidifying Paramount+ as the premier and must-have destination for soccer fans."

The addition of UWCL further expands CBS Sports women's soccer portfolio. Paramount+ is the official home of the NWSL Championship and select NWSL regular season matches, the Concacaf W Champions Cup, and the Concacaf W Gold Cup. Select women's Nations League matches and women's European friendlies are also available across CBS properties.

CBS Sports features more than 2,000 live matches per year on Paramount+ and across its various platforms including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League and UEFA Youth League; Serie A and Serie A Femminile; the English Football League and Carabao Cup; the United Soccer League; Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup; the Scottish Professional Football League and more.

"We are delighted to expand our partnership with CBS Sports, bringing the UEFA Women's Champions League alongside the UEFA men's club competitions," said Guy-Laurent Epstein, Managing Director at UC3.

"As the competition embarks on an exciting new era, we look forward to CBS Sports delivering its dynamic and insightful coverage to American audiences, showcasing the highest level of women's club football in its new format over the next five seasons."

CBS Sports will announce full coverage details ahead of the start of the 2025-26 UEFA Women's Champions League season but women's soccer fans can look forward to multi-media content throughout its dedicated women's soccer show, Attacking Third and other studio programming, Morning Footy, Golazo Matchday, and Scoreline. Additional editorial coverage will feature on CBSSports.com, Golazo Starting XI newsletter, and other digital content on the Attacking Third podcast and Attacking Third social accounts.