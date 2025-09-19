It's officially a new era in the UEFA Women's Champions League. The league phase draw is complete, and has set the stage for a reenergized 2025-26 season of European tournament football. The new format replaces the previous traditional group stage with a team league phase that will surely deliver more unpredictability, drama, and high stakes.

The men's UEFA Champions League is currently underway, with 36 teams jockeying for position on the league table. The women's competition is competing in a league phase for the first time in its tournament history, with 18 teams participating.

CBS Sports is the official home of the UWCL, after a new broadcast partnership through 2030 was announced in May. Fans can watch league phase matches across CBS Sports. Paramount+ will stream CBS Sports' coverage of all 75 matches each season, with select matches also airing on CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

The road to the final in Ullevaal Stadion has begun, and it'll be a thrilling ride to Oslo, Norway, but which matchups are the must-watch, and what teams will Americans feature in the league phase?

Arsenal 's title defense begins

The reigning title-holders have a target on them with a roster full of depth and experience. Head coach Renee Slegers' side will compete against a slew of heavyweights. They'll host OL Lyonnes at home and face Bayern Munich away, and face Real Madrid, Twente, Benfica, and OH Leuven.

U.S. women's national team fullback Emily Fox is a star on the Gunner's backline. A bona fide starter who can deliver on both ends of the pitch, and will be crucial in Arsenal's quest to repeat. In a bit of an intriguing subplot is Jenna Nighswonger, who hasn't been in USWNT camps since January, and is mostly relegated to a bench role for the champions.

The league phase clashes will test Arsenal's depth, and how Sleger adapts to the new format will be key. While keeping an eye on Fox and Nighswonger, make sure to study Spain's Mariona Caldentey. She's in the running for Ballon d'Or, against fellow national teammate Aitana Bonmati, but winning the Champions League and putting up 23 goals, 18 assists is a solid case for the award.

American flair meets Chelsea 's ambition

The Blues remain on the hunt for an elusive Champions League title that's evaded them since Emma Hayes was on the sidelines. The squad enters the league phase with a point to prove after so much domestic dominance. Head coach Sonia Bompastor has maintained Chelsea's pedigree within England since Hayes' departure for the USWNT role, and how the roster maneuvers through the league phase could set them up for success if they advance into the knockouts.

Chelsea were semifinalists last season, and this year they're facing FC Barcelona, Wolfsburg, Roma, St Polten, Paris FC and Twente in the new tournament format. They'll host Champions League machine Barcelona at home, alongside Roma and Paris FC, while visiting Wolfsburg, Twente, and St Polten away.

U.S. national team forward Catarina Macario has been with Chelsea since 2023, and has mostly worked her way back into form following a lengthy ACL recovery. Naomi Girma set a record transfer fee in 2025, and newly acquired Alyssa Thompson will aim to make an impact for the Blues on one of Europe's biggest stages.

Lyonnes welcomes Yohannes era

OL Lyonnes made headlines this summer when they signed teenage rising star Lily Yohannes from Ajax. The 18-year-old midfielder declared allegiance to the USWNT badge after weighing the possibilities of representing the Netherlands. She's since increased her presence on the U.S. national team and is considered a top prospect for the program.

Following her arrival in France, Yohannes made a quick impression with a goal and player of the match honors in her debut against Marseille. She joins fellow USWNT midfielder Lindsey Heaps, who also started alongside Yohannes in the season opener, forging a rising dynamic American core in one of Europe's most iconic clubs.

The eight-time Champions League winners also signed 2024 Olympic gold medalist Korbin Shrader, and they'll host St Polten, Wolfsburg, and Atletico Madrid at home. The French colossus will be the visiting side against Juventus, Arsenal, and Manchester United.

Americans in Paris

U.S. women's national team fullback Crystal Dunn joined Paris Saint-Germain during the winter, and the veteran signed with the club through 2027. She's mostly featured in an attacking role for the Première Ligue side, and scored two goals with one assist across six campaign matches with the club last season.

Defender Eva Gaetino aids the backline as a center back and doesn't shy away from the ball, often putting her body into blocks and making clearances. Gaetino earned her first debut with the national team in April 2024 and has split time in camps between the senior team and the U23 program.

If PSG want to get back into the conversation of Champions League prominence, they'll need strong performances during the league phase. They'll host Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and OH Leuven, and visit Manchester United, Wolfsburg, and Benfica.

What's next

Now that the league phase draw is complete, the opening round of matches will take place in October. Teams will know their league phase schedules on Saturday, which will be confirmed by UEFA, with primary games slated for October 7-8.