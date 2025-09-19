UEFA Women's Champions League draw results: Barcelona head to Chelsea, Arsenal face OL Lyonnes and more
For the first time UEFA's league phase structure comes to the women's side of the game for the first time
Holders Arsenal will face record eight time winners Lyon in the first league phase of the Women's Champions League. The Gunners beat Barcelona in Lisbon and will return to the city as they face Benfica in what is a challenging six game slate that also includes a trip to Real Madrid, who they beat in the quarterfinals.
Barcelona, likely to be favorites for the competition, will travel to Chelsea and host Bayern Munich. That will constitute a significant opportunity for the English champions, who were beaten 8-2 on aggregate in last season's semifinals. Manchester United, who came through four rounds of qualifying to earn a spot in Pot Three, will host two French sides with home games against Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain.
This is the first season in which the Women's Champions League will operate in the league phase that was introduced to the men's competition in 2024-25. It is, however, only an 18 team league in which the four best teams will advance directly to the quarterfinals. Those who finish between fifth and 12th will take part in a two-legged knockout play off. The final will take place in Oslo, Norway's, Ullevaal Stadion between May 22 and 24. The opening round of fixtures takes place on October 7-8 with the league phase schedule to be confirmed by UEFA on Saturday.
Arsenal
- OL Lyonnes (H)
- Bayern Munich (A)
- Real Madrid (H)
- Benfica (A)
- FC Twente (H)
- OH Leuven (A)
FC Barcelona
- Bayern Munich (H)
- Chelsea (A)
- Benfica (H)
- Roma (A)
- OH Leuven (H)
- Paris FC (A)
OL Lyonnes
- Wolfsburg (H)
- Arsenal (A)
- St. Polten (H)
- Juventus (A)
- Atletico Madrid (H)
- Manchester United (A)
Chelsea
- FC Barcelona (H)
- Wolfsburg (A)
- Roma (H)
- St. Polten (A)
- Paris FC (H)
- FC Twente (A)
Bayern Munich
- Arsenal (H)
- FC Barcelona (A)
- Juventus (H)
- Paris Saint-Germain (A)
- Valerenga (H)
- Atletico Madrid (A)
Wolfsburg
- Chelsea (H)
- OL Lyonnes (A)
- Paris Saint-Germain (H)
- Real Madrid (A)
- Manchester United (H)
- Valerenga (A)
Paris Saint-Germain
- Bayern Munich (H)
- Wolfsburg (A)
- Real Madrid (H)
- Benfica (A)
- OH Leuven (H)
- Manchester United (A)
Real Madrid
- Wolfsburg (H)
- Arsenal (A)
- Roma (H)
- Paris Saint-Germain (A)
- Paris FC (H)
- FC Twente (A)
Juventus
- OL Lyonnes (H)
- Bayern Munich (A)
- Benfica (H)
- St. Polten (A)
- Manchester United (H)
- Atletico Madrid (A)
Benfica
- Arsenal (H)
- FC Barcelona (A)
- Paris Saint-Germain (H)
- Juventus (A)
- FC Twente (H)
- Paris FC (A)
Roma
- FC Barcelona (H)
- Chelsea (A)
- St. Polten (H)
- Real Madrid (A)
- Valerenga (H)
- OH Leuven (A)
St. Polten
- Chelsea (H)
- OL Lyonnes (A)
- Juventus (H)
- Roma (A)
- Atletico Madrid (H)
- Valerenga (A)
FC Twente
- Chelsea (H)
- Arsenal (A)
- Real Madrid (H)
- Benfica (A)
- Atletico Madrid (H)
- OH Leuven (A)
Valerenga
- Wolfsburg (H)
- Bayern Munich (A)
- St. Polten (H)
- Roma (A)
- Paris FC (H)
- Manchester United (A)
Paris FC
- FC Barcelona (H)
- Chelsea (A)
- Benfica (H)
- Real Madrid (A)
- OH Leuven (H)
- Valerenga (A)
Manchester United
- OL Lyonnes (H)
- Wolfsburg (A)
- Paris Saint-Germain (H)
- Juventus (A)
- Valerenga (H)
- Atletico Madrid (A)
Atletico Madrid
- Bayern Munich (H)
- OL Lyonnes (A)
- Juventus (H)
- St. Polten (A)
- Manchester United (H)
- FC Twente (A)
OH Leuven
- Arsenal (H)
- FC Barcelona (A)
- Roma (H)
- Paris Saint-Germain (A)
- FC Twente (H)
- Paris FC (A)