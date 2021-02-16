The UEFA Women's Champions League draw for the round of 16 was completed on Tuesday and it pitted two familiar foes from the men's side. FA Women's Super League leaders Chelsea will take on Atletico Madrid in the last 16.

Below you'll find the complete results. Here's how the draw worked:

The 16 teams were divided into two groups of eight teams. Seeding was based on club coefficient rankings, with an equal number of seeded and unseeded teams in each group﻿. Additional rules included COVID-19 travel restrictions and no club can meet a team from their own association.

Round of 16 draw results



Wolfsburg (GER) vs. LSK Kvinner (NOR)



Barcelona (ESP) vs. Fortuna Hjørring (DEN)



Rosengård (SWE) vs. St. Pölten (AUT)



BIIK-Kazygurt (KAZ) vs. Bayern München (GER)



Manchester City (ENG) vs. Fiorentina (ITA)



Sparta Praha (CZE) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)



Lyon (FRA, holders) vs. Brøndby (DEN)



Chelsea (ENG) vs. Atletico Madrid (ESP)

Lyon have won a record seven titles and made it five in a row last season. They are the only side to reach the round of 16 in all 12 seasons in the current format after going through 10 previous times. Lyon knocked out Brøndby in the 2011-12 quarterfinals and they drew 0-0 at Stade de Gerland in the 2007-08 second qualifying round.

Chelsea and Atletico Madrid stands out as the most competitive draw of the 16 teams. Manager Emma Hayes will take on a top-four club from Spain in the round of 16. With the recent draw, Chelsea and Atletico are round currently round of 16 foes in both UCL and UWCL competitions.

U.S. players in round of 16

Manchester City will face off against Italian side Fiorentina, U.S. women's national team defender Abby Dahlkemper and midfielders Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle are currently part of Manchester City's roster for this season. Lyon features top prospect and Brazilian-American Catarina Macario.

Women's Champions League schedule

Round of 16 matches will take place with first leg fixtures on March 3 and 4 and with second leg fixtures will take place on March 10 and 11. The quarterfinal and semifinal draws will take place on March 11, with quarterfinals will take place on March 23 and 24 and March 31 and April 1.

Round of 16: March 3, 4 and March 10, 11



Quarterfinal and semifinal draw: March 12



Quarterfinals: March 23, 24 and March 31, April 1



Semifinals: April 24, 25 and May 1, 2



Final: May 16 (Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg)





