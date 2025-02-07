The UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinal and semifinal draw has now been made with the final eight knowing what it will take for them to reach the final in Lisbon.

Defending titleholders Barcelona will face Wolfsburg again in a rematch of the 2023 final against the German giants for the Catalan powerhouse.

Manchester City and Chelsea will go head-to-head in an all-English tie after Nadine Kessler and Carla Couto made the draw on Friday.

Elsewhere in the quarterfinal draw, eight-time winners Lyon -- also runners-up last year -- will take on Bayern Munich while Real Madrid and Arsenal complete that stage of the draw.

Sporting CP's Estadio Jose Alvalade will host the final on May 24 with Barca aiming for a third consecutive crown.

Their current streak started against Wolfsburg in Eindhoven before beating OL in Bilbao 12 months later and they could meet Chelsea in the semifinals for a third consecutive year.

City and Chelsea meet for the first time on the continental women's stage despite being domestic rivals regularly while Lyon already eliminated Bayern back in 2019-20.

UWCL quarterfinals

Legs one and two will be played on March 18 and 19 as well as March 26 and 27.

Real Madrid (Spain) vs Arsenal (England)

Manchester City (England) vs Chelsea (England)

Wolfsburg (Germany) vs Barcelona (Spain)

Bayern Munich (Germany) vs Lyon (France)

UWCL semifinals

Legs one and two will be played on April 19 and 20 as well as April 26 and 27.

Wolfsburg or Barcelona vs. City or Chelsea

Real or Arsenal vs. Bayern or Lyon

UWCL final (24 May, Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon)

Real, Arsenal, Bayern or Lyon vs. Wolfsburg, Barcelona, City or Chelsea

Can new signings be added to Women's Champions League squads?

They can. As per UEFA rules, three new players can be added to a team's squad for the remaining knockout phase games. However, those players must be registered by 12 March 2025.

Lisbon has previous with the Women's Champions League having hosted the 2014 final at Estadio do Restelo which saw Wolfsburg beat Tyreso 4-3.