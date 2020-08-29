Wolfsburg and Lyon will meet for a chance to lift UEFA Women's Champions League trophy on Sunday in San Sebastian, Spain. You can catch all the action exclusively on CBS All-Access. Each team is ranked Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, in UEFA and are sure to go toe-to-toe in an effort to be crowned champion. After the months-long stoppage in play, UWCL resumed in a knockout stage format starting with quarterfinals, and with two teams remaining it's winner-take-all. Here's what you need to know ahead of the big game.

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Aug. 22 | Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Anoeta Stadium -- San Sebastian, Spain

Live stream: CBS All-Access

Storylines

Lyon: The six-time winners are no strangers to entering a final and embrace the pressure when doing so. Lyon will take the pitch in the record ninth final and will look to earn their fifth consecutive -- and seventh overall -- title. The team will likely look to team captain Wendie Renard to lead them to glory. The longtime center back has been with Lyon her entire career and has five goals in this Champions League campaign, her most recent being the game-winner in their semifinal against Paris Saint-Germain. The team will be without their striker Nikita Parris, who will miss the final on red card suspension, and Amandine Henry is carrying an slight injury.

Wolfsburg: The German side is led by world-class striker Pernille Harder, who has scored over 25 goals in all competitions, and is likely looking to get on the score sheet after being held scoreless in the semifinal against Barcelona. Wolfsburg do have roster depth of their own, and can also look to Ewa Pajor, the Polish international who can wreak havoc in front of goal but has yet to score in the knockout stage. The team has been building momentum, having playing matches since May, and finding success winning another league title. They will need to pull together over 90 minutes in an effort to pull off the win against Lyon.

Prediction

Lyon will continue to make Champions League history on Sunday. Pick: Lyon 1, Wolfsburg, 0