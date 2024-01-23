With just two matches to go in the UEFA Women's Champions League group stage, some of Europe's top sides have the chance to book their spots in the quarterfinals.
Reigning champions Barcelona are already off to the next round and have a chance to clinch top spot in Group A when they take on Eintracht Frankfurt, while the same is true for Lyon when they face St. Polten. The French champions will be without U.S. women's national team captain Lindsey Horan, who picked up a red card in their Matchday 4 draw against Brann but are still expected to pick up three points.
Chelsea, meanwhile, are locked in a very competitive Group D in which two points separate first and third place. They will be the favorites to gain a stronger foothold on first place when they take on Real Madrid, the only team that has already been eliminated in the group, while Hacken's trip to Paris FC will also be crucial as both remain in the mix for the knockouts. Chelsea will have to continue their quest to win their first UWCL title without Sam Kerr, who will miss the rest of the season after tearing her ACL.
Here's what you need to know to watch the action.
How to watch
DAZN will air all of the matches for free on its streaming service, while select matches will also be available to stream on the streamer's YouTube channel dedicated to the competition.
Matchday 5 schedule
All times Eastern
Wednesday, Jan. 24
- Roma vs. Bayern, 12:45 p.m. (DAZN)
- Hacken vs. Paris FC, 12:45 p.m. (DAZN, DAZN Women's Football on YouTube)
- Paris Saint-Germain vs. Ajax, 3 p.m. (DAZN)
- Chelsea vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m. (DAZN, DAZN Women's Football on YouTube)
Thursday, Jan. 25
- Rosengard vs. Benfica, 12:45 p.m. (DAZN)
- Slavia Praha vs. Brann, 12:45 p.m. (DAZN)
- Barcelona vs. Frankfurt, 3 p.m. (DAZN)
- St. Pollen vs. Lyon, 3 p.m. (DAZN)