Manchester United have drawn Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round with a place in the group stage awaiting the winner.

Making their UWCL debut after finishing runners-up in the Women's Super League last season, the Red Devils are set for their first ever European experience.

United will be at home in the first leg on Oct. 10 or 11 with the return leg against the two-time French finalists in Paris on Oct. 18 or 19.

Glasgow City have drawn SK Brann for one of the 12 group places after the Scottish champions eliminated Gintra of Lithuania in round one.

Barcelona are defending champions and are already qualified for the group stages which will also feature Olympique Lyonnais, Bayern Munich and Chelsea come November.

However, last season's semifinalists Arsenal were knocked out by Paris FC in the first qualifying round as was the case with Celtic.

Elsewhere, VfL Wolfsburg drew Paris FC while AS Roma landed on FC Vorskla with Real Madrid alos getting Valerenga.

The second round is split into two paths with the Champions Path boasting 14 teams and seven group places and the league path featuring 10 teams and five places over two legs.

Champions path

Apollon Ladies FC (CYP) vs. SL Benfica (POR)

FC Zurich (SUI) vs. AFC Ajax (NED)

AS Roma (ITA) vs. FC Vorskla (UKR)

Valur (ISL) vs. SKN St. Polten Frauen (AUT)

SK Slavia Praha (CZE) vs, AS FC Universitatea Olimpia Cluj (ROU)

Glasgow City FC (SCO) vs. SK Brann (NOR)

ZFK Spartak Subotica (SRB) vs. FC Rosengard (SWE)

League path