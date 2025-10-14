The 2025-26 UEFA Women's Champions League continues this week with a second round of fixtures, and Matchday 2 is poised to deliver another thrilling chapter after an exciting opening week with plenty of goals and surprises. The competition saw 39 goals scored across nine matches during the opening round, and the new Swiss model format delivered on its promise to deliver unpredictability.

The explosive start was highlighted by FC Barcelona's spectacular display of goalscoring, defeating Bayern Munich 7-1. It was a dominant showcase for Liga F sides in general, as Atletico Madrid handed St. Polten a lopsided 6-0 loss, and Real Madrid claimed a 6-2 victory over AS Roma.

Current title holders Arsenal were handed a tough 2-1 loss by tournament giants OL Lyonnes, as Haitian international Melchie Dumornay scored a first-half brace for the French side. Opening day set the stage for a critical Matchday 2, where teams will look to either build on early momentum or recover from initial setbacks.

For the first time, CBS Sports will be the exclusive U.S. home of the UWCL, with every minute of the action available across different platforms. That includes comprehensive coverage for Matchday 2, with the schedule split between Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch

Paramount+ will be a one-stop shop for all things Champions League, while CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network will have select matches and additional coverage. Each day's broadcast begins with UEFA Women's Champions League Today on both Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network before the early kickoffs, while Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network will have an hour-long pre-match show before the later matches. Post-match coverage will air on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network, while CBS Sports Golazo Network will have a new edition of Scoreline to close out the day's action.

CBS Sports' new UEFA Women's Champions League Today studio show will be anchored by Hannah Cash, while Jen Beattie, Janelly Farias, Darian Jenkins, Kelley O'Hara, and Ali Riley will serve as analysts. Chris Wittyngham will handle play-by-play duties and will be paired with Beattie and Jenkins, while Anita Jones will report pitchside and Christina Unkel will serve as the rules analyst.

The league phase comes to the UWCL

The league phase will make its way to the Women's Champions League this season, the competition expanded from the 16 to 18 teams for the new format. Each team will play six games during the league phase, with the top four teams directly booking their tickets for the quarterfinals. Eight more teams will qualify for the knockout phase playoffs, with teams ranked fifth through eighth set to face those ranked ninth through 12th for a spot in the quarterfinals. From there, the competition resumes a familiar knockout format with all eyes on the May 24 final at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway.

Matchday 2 TV schedule

All times U.S./Eastern

UWCL Standings

Position Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 FC Barcelona 1 1 0 0 7 1 +6 3 2 Atlético Madrid 1 1 0 0 6 0 +6 3 3 Real Madrid 1 1 0 0 6 2 +4 3 4 VfL Wolfsburg 1 1 0 0 4 0 +4 3 5 Lyon 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 6 Juventus 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 7 Manchester United 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 8 OH Leuven 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 9 Paris FC 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 10 Chelsea FC 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 11 FC Twente 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 12 SL Benfica 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 13 Arsenal 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 14 Vålerenga 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 15 AS Roma 1 0 0 1 2 6 -4 0 16 Paris Saint-Germain 1 0 0 1 0 4 -4 0 17 Bayern Munich 1 0 0 1 1 7 -6 0 18 St. Pölten 1 0 0 1 0 6 -6 0

Storylines for Matchday 2

Bayern, Arsenal, and Chelsea need a response: Matchday 1 took no mercy on teams considered contenders. Arsenal will try to bounce back from a disappointing result against Lyon on day one when they go against Benfica. The Portugal side are known for strong home performances, and it'll be another test for the current title holders and their ability to bounce back.

Another English side that need a response is Chelsea. The Blues were held to a 1-1 draw against Twente and will try to get their campaign on track at home against Paris FC, another side also looking for more points. Chelsea will have the backing of Stamford Bridge, but Paris FC will want a better showing as well after letting a two-goal lead slip last week.

German squad Bayern Munich will want to make a statement against Juventus after a miserable showing against FC Barcelona. The Bundesliga side needs points and to chip away at goal differential after losing 7-1. It won't be easy against an eager Juventus side that's looking to build off early tournament success with their 2-1 win over Benfica.

USWNT players to watch in the UWCL: Multiple USWNT players featured in the Champions League last week, and others who are still hopeful.

Goalkeeper Phallon Tulis-Joyce had a massive performance with Manchester United. She's the squad's starting keeper and helped the team earn a clean sheet and its first win of the tournament.

Alyssa Thompson is off to an impressive beginning with Chelsea, got the start last week against Twente, and another on Sunday during the Blues' win against Tottenham. She'll likely remain an option as head coach Sonia Bompastor manages minutes across the roster.

Fullback Emily Fox is Arsenal's starting fullback, and they'll rely on her against Benfica, while Jenna Nighswonger has yet to be utilized by manager Renée Slegers in the tournament or in domestic competition. Additionally, Crystal Dunn has also not yet checked into matches for Paris Saint-Germain.

Meanwhile, head coach Jonatan Giraldez has utilized all his American players for Lyon. Midfielders Lindsey Heaps, Lily Yohannes, and Korbin Shrader each played roles during Lyon's opening day victory against Arsenal.