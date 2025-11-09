This season's edition of the UEFA Women's Champions League has been defined by surprise results and as teams enter Matchday 3, the theme of the week just might be whether or not some of them can live up to the hype.

Case in point: five teams have two wins out of two to start the league phase, some names on the list more surprising than others. Heavyweights Barcelona and OL Lyonnes headline the group but the list is rounded out by Real Madrid, Wolfsburg and Manchester United, rising above the likes of Chelsea and reigning champions Arsenal after middling starts to the competition. While the onus is on the teams who have surprised with perfect starts, there is plenty of pressure on the Blues and the Gunners to reverse course as they approach the midway point of the league phase.

The week's fixture list seems designed to test the sides with a point to prove – Arsenal now have three wins in their last four and can extend the streak against a middling Bayern Munich side, while Wolfsburg have one of the stiffest challenges of all in Lyon, each of them aiming to extend their perfect starts in the Champions League. Manchester United, meanwhile, also target a third win in a row against the winless Paris Saint-Germain, one of five teams with zero points so far.

Here's what you need to know before tuning into this week's action.

How to watch

Paramount+ will have every minute of Women's Champions League action this week, while CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network will provide supplemental coverage. Each day's coverage kicks off with the UEFA Women's Champions League Today pre-match show on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network, while CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network will have select matches. Coverage comes to a close with the UEFA Women's Champions League Today post-match show on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network, and CBS Sports Golazo Network will have a new edition of Scoreline each day.

How the new format works

The league phase will make its way to the UEFA Women's Champions League this season, the competition expanded from the 16 to 18 teams for the new format. Each team will play six games during the league phase, with the top four teams directly booking their tickets for the quarterfinals. Eight more teams will qualify for the knockout phase playoffs, with teams ranked fifth through eighth set to face those ranked ninth through 12th for a spot in the quarterfinals. From there, the competition resumes a familiar knockout format with all eyes on the May 24 final at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway.

Matchday 3 TV schedule

All times U.S./Eastern

Storylines for Matchday 3

Can Wolfsburg withstand Lyon?: Five teams enter Matchday 3 with perfect records but that number will shrink over the course of the week, with Wolfsburg traveling to Lyon in one of the most anticipated games on the schedule. It is the latest edition of a historic rivalry in the Women's Champions League, these two facing off in four finals in the last decade and change, though the two sides have headed in contrasting directions since they last met in the 2020 final. It means Lyon are the overwhelming favorites in this one – manager Jonatan Giraldez has a wide range of talented players to call upon including rising U.S. women's national team star Lily Yohannes, who is just a few weeks removed from her impressive long distance goal in their 3-0 win over St. Polten on Matchday 2. Wolfsburg goalkeeper Stina Johannes, who started both games as Germany advanced to the UEFA Women's Nation's League final after a 3-2 aggregate win over France, may be a key player as the visitors aim to keep Lyon's star-studded attack at bay.

Can Manchester United keep this up?: Manchester United's first-ever Women's Champions League campaign is off to an impressive start, the Red Devils now in a strong position to win a third successive game as they host an out-of-form Paris Saint-Germain side on Wednesday. This one could be decided by fine margins since neither team has been much of an attacking force in Europe this season – United have two goals in two games, while PSG have just one. There will be a lot of focus on the goalkeepers in that case, with 2022 Women's Euro winner Mary Earps in between the sticks for PSG and likely to be tasked with Melvine Malard and her ex-England teammate Ella Toone. This game will also be another showcase for United shot-stopper Phallon Tullis-Joyce, who is the only goalkeeper with two clean sheets in the competition so far. Tullis-Joyce is one of the leading contenders to the USWNT's new starter in goal, her club form playing a sizable role in her upward trajectory. It could also be a key determinant in Emma Hayes' choice – the head coach has said in no uncertain terms that club form is the foundation for opportunities with the national team.