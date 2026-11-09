Time is ticking away in the 2026-27 UEFA Women's Champions League. Three matchdays have been played, and now just three remain in the league phase. The landscape has shifted from which clubs look good to the ones who can still afford to build slowly in the 18-team table.

Matchday 4 will scatter games from Tuesday to Thursday, with Chelsea away to face BK Hacken to kick off the action, and current title holders FC Barcelona and Arsenal close out the narrowing league phase. OL Lyonnes and Juventus will clash to determine who remains among the top contenders and who scrambles for points with just a few opportunities left.

There's no more time for slow starts, and every result carries more weight than the last, which means it's time for teams who have yet to notch any wins, like UWCL hopefuls Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Fans can watch all the action across CBS Sports platforms. Paramount+ will livestream matches all season, while select fixtures will also air on CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network.



With Matchday 4 split across three days, here are three things we're keeping an eye on:

Matchday 4 schedule

All times U.S./Eastern

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Thursday, Nov. 12

A champions clash

Fans will have to wait till later in the week for a heavyweight battle between Barcelona and Arsenal on Thursday. A win by either side could change the league phase table and set the tone for the final two rounds.

Barcelona have scored 19 goals over their opening three matches and sit top of the table with nine points, and every fixture that passes gives us new reasons to never doubt them. They're coming off a massive win against HB Koge where they demolished the Danish side 8-0, and Claudia Pina had a standout performance with two goals and two assists.

The Catalonians are reigning title holders and have shown no signs of slowing down in the tournament, even with the departures of familiar faces in Alexia Putellas and Salma Paralluelo. Now they'll face Arsenal, the squad that handed them a runners-up finish just two seasons ago.

Despite some questionable form and tactics to start the tournament, Arsenal are now third on the league phase table with seven points. It hardly sounds like a bad place to be, but how they got there is what raises concerns. A stoppage-time penalty on opening day, followed by a draw where they let a two-goal lead slip, did little to settle any doubts about how the Gunners were playing.

But a more convincing win over Benfica propelled the club into good standing on the league phase table, and now they face their biggest challenge of the tournament. Manager Renee Slegers is just two seasons removed from rallying the side against a lethal Barcelona, and Alessa Russo looks almost unstoppable in front of goal at the moment. The real battle will be in the midfield, and whether or not Arsenal can stop Barcelona from moving the ball.

If they find a way to disrupt that rhythm and create some problems, then maybe they can produce a clean chance on goal; otherwise, Barcelona will have their way like they have all tournament long.

Tiptoeing on unserious status

It might be hard to believe, but even after three matchdays, there are still teams with expectations who have not picked up wins.

Manchester City will face Inter Milan on Tuesday after three consecutive draws in the tournament. A frustrating theme follows the Women's Super League champions, who just can't seem to replicate their domestic success in top European competition. Bunny Shaw has scored two goals, one against Real Madrid and a penalty conversion against PSG, and the roster will expect more when Manchester City go up against the debutant Inter.

Real Madrid are in a similar position. After drawing all three of their league phase games to date, they now face a tricky Paris FC side at home. Linda Caicedo finally has more attackers alongside her in Felicia Schroder and Lineth Beerensteyn, who seems healthy and ready to score. The club have yet to establish themselves as a bona fide contender, and they'll need to get wins if they want to prove that they belong in VIP instead of outside in line waiting to get into the club.

Paris FC could be motivated by the absence of captain Clara Mateo, who will be out serving a red card suspension, and Evelyne Viens is always a factor on the pitch. A win by the Parisians could easily shake up the league phase table and leapfrog Real Madrid.

Clubs in cruise control

Barcelona and Arsenal aren't the only clubs in good standing heading into Matchday 4. OL Lyonnes are second on the league phase table with seven points after two blowout wins against Servette and Inter Milan, and a scoreless draw against Chelsea.

The French giants will travel to Italy and face Juventus, a side that seems to be waking up at the right time of the tournament. OL have plenty of attacking talent with Melchie Dumornay and Marie-Antoinette Katoto, and Katoto leads the Golden Boot race with five goals scored over three matchdays. Lily Yohannes, 19, protects the midfield, and the U.S. women's national team player has already made her mark with a long-range chip shot.

Juventus have quietly racked up enough points in the league phase to keep them in good standing in fifth place with six points and have shown they're no pushovers. They settled for a 3-3 draw against OL Lyonnes last season, and their wins this year against Austria Wien and Hacken have given them some margin for errors should any arise against any tournament favorites. A win by either side on Wednesday and they'll separate in the standings.

Chelsea FC are using defense to get through the opening stages of the Champions League. In fourth place with seven points over three games, the Blues have yet to concede a goal in the league phase. They'll be tested against Hacken in Sweden, a side desperate for points. But Alyssa Thompson's efforts on the wing could help ease some things, and Wieke Kaptein has been the roster's MVP in the first half of the league phase.

In a battle of what are we even doing here? Bayern Munich will face Paris Saint-Germain in France in a match that could truly decide which of them even stays in the conversation for top four or knockout playoffs. Both teams are on five points, and are better at settling for draws than winning in the competition, but either way, neither can afford a loss when they meet on Tuesday.