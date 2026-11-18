There is no more room for error in the 2026-27 UEFA Women's Champions League. After four matchdays, the league phase has been whittled down to only two games left for each of the 18 clubs, and the margin between a bye into the quarterfinals and an extra round of knockout playoffs in February will come down to dwindling points.

OL Lyonnes rule the league phase at the moment. They top the tournament table with ten points, level with FC Barcelona but with a superior goal difference. Just behind the two Champions League contenders are Bayern Munich and Arsenal, with Chelsea FC and Manchester City creeping closer to the top four. Out of the 18 clubs competing, only four will earn direct berths to the quarterfinals, and eight will compete for a future spot alongside them.

The final six clubs with the least amount of points will see their Champions League dream end, so matchday 5 will be a crucial turning point for several teams.

Fighting for top spot positioning will be Arsenal and OL Lyonnes, and Chelsea against Paris Saint-Germain. HB Koge, Roma, and tournament debutants Inter Milan are level on four points and need to be in full urgency mode if they're to leapfrog and remain in contention for future rounds.

Here's what to watch on Matchday 5:

UWCL Schedule

Wednesday, Nov. 18

BK Hacken vs. Manchester City, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Real Madrid vs. Inter, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Chelsea vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Juventus vs. OH Leuven, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)



Thursday, Nov. 19

Austria Wien vs. Bayern Munich, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Paris FC vs. HB Koge, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Arsenal vs. OL Lyonnes, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Barcelona vs. Servette, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Benfica vs. Roma, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Arsenal vs. OL Lyonnes

Fans could get a glimpse of a future round when Arsenal take on OL Lyonnes on Thursday. The Gunners now have the tall task of tackling the French giants after battling Barcelona to a 1-1 draw at Camp Nou last week.

A strong team defensive performance, anchored by goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez against the current title holders, and the inclusion of Frida Maanum in the attack were key difference-makers. Manager Renee Slegers and her side seem to be turning the page, with better results after questionable tactics and player availability raised concerns about the club's earlier performances.

Taking on OL Lyonnes also won't be easy. The top French side has scored 20 goals through four league phase matches, and Marie-Antoinette Katoto leads the competition's Golden Boot race with seven goals. U.S. women's national team defensive midfielder Lily Yohannes is getting more lethal in the tournament and scored in her second consecutive tournament match during OL's 6-0 blowout against Juventus.

The eight-time Champions League winners will go up against an English club with plenty of momentum following last week's results against Barcelona. The Gunners have more players available to shake things up on the pitch, and Alessia Russo remains a threat after her hat trick against Benfica and has four goals in the league phase.

Chelsea vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Chelsea FC will host PSG and the Blues are riding high on stout defensive performances. They co-lead the tournament alongside OL Lyonnes with zero goals conceded through four league phase games.

The London side will need to be far better in attack if they want to claim being a top contender, though it's not for lack of trying. They're coming off a scoreless draw against BK Hacken, where they recorded a whopping 32 shots but only six attempts on target. U.S. women's national team winger Alyssa Thompson is still a factor with her swift technique and could help stretch PSG's backline, while Wieke Kaptein gets into dangerous spaces. Kaptein created both goals in Chelsea's 2-0 win against Roma, and the Dutch player has one goal and two assists in the tournament.

PSG's fortunes seem to be turning for the worse after a promising start to the competition. They're in 10th place on the table now with five points and just one win in their last four games. The loss of Sakina Karchaoui with an ankle injury for the remainder of the league phase is a blow to the roster, though Naomie Feller, with two goals and two assists, is a threat for the Parisians.

Desperation mode activated

There are plenty of teams on the lower side of the table and running out of time. Alongside PSG with necessary urgency are Juventus, who were just beaten by OL Lyonnes, 6-0, and face a desperate 17th-place OH Leuven before closing out the league phase against PSG. It makes the penultimate meeting with OH Leuven almost a must win for Juventus, to lessen the stress on the final matchday.

A particularly intriguing matchup between ninth-place Benfica and 12th-place Roma could shake up the league table with a win by either side. If Roma's Kayleigh van Dooren and Alayah Pilgrim stay active on offense again, it could be a tough challenge for Benfica.