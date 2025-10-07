A new season of the UEFA Women's Champions League is upon us, one that could be the tournament's most competitive edition yet as a new format, new players and a long list of contenders mix things up in Europe's top club competition.

Arsenal return to European action after winning the Champions League for the first time last spring, though they are just one of several high-profile teams who have their sights set on lifting the trophy yet again. Barcelona, who won three of the last five Champions League titles, remain one of Europe's most talented teams while eight-time winners OL Lyonnes have a new look after hiring Jonatan Giraldez as the manager and signing an exciting batch of players over the summer, including U.S. women's national team midfielder Lily Yohannes.

The competition will see many of the game's top players contend for the title, a list that is headlined by Barcelona's three-time Ballon d'Or winner and Arsenal's Mariona Caldentey, the runner-up to the individual accolade in 2025. Several USWNT players will take part, too – Yohannes counts Lindsey Heaps as a club and country teammate while Emily Fox played a central role in the Gunners' win last season. Alyssa Thompson, meanwhile, will play her first Champions League season after joining Chelsea in the summer and is joined by fellow USWNT players Catarina Macario and Naomi Girma as the Blues chase their first-ever title in the competition.

All roads will lead to the final on May 24 at Oslo's Ullevaal Stadion and for the first time, all of the action will air across the platforms of CBS Sports.

How to watch

Paramount+ will be a one-stop shop for all things Champions League, while CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network will have select matches and additional coverage. Each day's broadcast begins with UEFA Women's Champions League Today on both Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network before the early kickoffs, while Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network will have an hour-long pre-match show before the later matches. Post-match coverage will air on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network, while CBS Sports Golazo Network will have a new edition of Scoreline to close out the day's action.

CBS Sports' new UEFA Women's Champions League Today studio show will be anchored by Hannah Cash, while Jen Beattie, Janelly Farias, Darian Jenkins, Kelley O'Hara, and Ali Riley will serve as analysts. Chris Wittyngham will handle play-by-play duties and will be paired with Beattie and Jenkins, while Anita Jones will report pitchside and Christina Unkel will serve as the rules analyst.

The league phase comes to the UWCL

The league phase will make its way to the Women's Champions League this season, the competition expanded from the 16 to 18 teams for the new format. Each team will play six games during the league phase, with the top four teams directly booking their tickets for the quarterfinals. Eight more teams will qualify for the knockout phase playoffs, with teams ranked fifth through eighth set to face those ranked ninth through 12th for a spot in the quarterfinals. From there, the competition resumes a familiar knockout format with all eyes on the May 24 final at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway.

UEFA Women's Champions League schedule

All times U.S./Eastern

Tuesday, Oct. 7

Juventus vs. Benfica, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Arsenal vs. OL Lyonnes, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Barcelona vs. Bayern München, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Paris FC vs. OH Leuven, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Wednesday, Oct. 8

Twente vs. Chelsea, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Real Madrid vs. Roma, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Man Utd vs. Vålerenga, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

St. Pölten vs. Atlético de Madrid, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Wolfsburg vs. PSG 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Wednesday, Oct. 15

OL Lyonnes vs. St. Pölten, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Vålerenga vs. Wolfsburg, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Roma vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Chelsea vs. Paris FC, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

OH Leuven vs. Twente, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Thursday, Oct. 16

Atlético de Madrid vs. Man Utd, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Bayern München vs. Juventus, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

PSG vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Benfica vs Arsenal, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Tuesday, Nov. 11

Roma vs. Vålerenga, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

OL Lyonnes vs. Wolfsburg, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Real Madrid vs. Paris FC, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

St. Pölten vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Wednesday, Nov. 12

Barcelona vs. OH Leuven, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Bayern München vs. Arsenal, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Atlético de Madrid vs. Juventus, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Man Utd vs. PSG, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Benfica vs. Twente, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Wednesday, Nov. 19

Juventus vs. OL Lyonnes, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Wolfsburg vs. Man Utd, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Arsenal vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Paris FC vs. Benfica, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Vålerenga vs. St. Pölten, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Thursday, Nov. 20

Twente vs. Atlético de Madrid, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Chelsea vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

OH Leuven vs. Roma, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

PSG vs. Bayern München, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Tuesday, Dec. 9

St. Pölten vs. Juventus, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Arsenal vs. Twente, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

PSG vs. OH Leuven, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Real Madrid vs. Wolfsburg, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Wednesday, Dec. 10

Barcelona vs. Benfica, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Vålerenga vs. Paris FC, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Chelsea vs. Roma, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Atlético de Madrid vs. Bayern München, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Man Utd vs. OL Lyonnes, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Wednesday, Dec. 17

Roma vs. St. Pölten, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Bayern München vs. Vålerenga, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Twente vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Juventus vs. Man Utd, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

OH Leuven vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

OL Lyonnes vs. Atlético de Madrid, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Paris FC vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Benfica vs. PSG, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Wolfsburg vs Chelsea, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)