Holders Arsenal will face record eight time winners Lyon in the first league phase of the Women's Champions League. The Gunners beat Barcelona in Lisbon and will return to the city as they face Benfica in what is a challenging six game slate that also includes a trip to Real Madrid, who they beat in the quarterfinals. You can catch the UEFA Womens Champions League across CBS Sports and Paramount+ all season long.

Barcelona, likely to be favorites for the competition, will travel to Chelsea and host Bayern Munich. That will constitute a significant opportunity for the English champions, who were beaten 8-2 on aggregate in last season's semifinals. Manchester United, who came through four rounds of qualifying to earn a spot in Pot Three, will host two French sides with home games against Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain.

This is the first season in which the Women's Champions League will operate in the league phase that was introduced to the men's competition in 2024-25. It is, however, only an 18 team league in which the four best teams will advance directly to the quarterfinals. Those who finish between fifth and 12th will take part in a two-legged knockout play off. The final will take place in Oslo, Norway's, Ullevaal Stadion between May 22 and 24. The opening round of fixtures takes place on October 7-8 with the league phase schedule to be confirmed by UEFA on Saturday.

UEFA Women's Champions League league phase schedule

All times 3 p.m. ET unless otherwise indicated

Matchday 1

Tuesday 7 October 2025

Juventus vs Benfica (12:45)

Arsenal vs OL Lyonnes

Barcelona vs Bayern München

Paris FC vs OH Leuven

Wednesday 8 October 2025

Twente vs Chelsea (12:45)

Real Madrid vs Roma (12:45)

Man Utd vs Vålerenga

St. Pölten vs Atlético de Madrid

Wolfsburg vs Paris SG

Matchday 2

Wednesday 15 October 2025

OL Lyonnes vs St. Pölten (12:45)

Vålerenga vs Wolfsburg (12:45)

Roma vs Barcelona

Chelsea vs Paris FC

OH Leuven vs Twente

Thursday 16 October 2025

Atlético de Madrid vs Man Utd (12:45)

Bayern München vs Juventus

Paris SG vs Real Madrid

Benfica vs Arsenal

Matchday 3

Tuesday 11 November 2025

Roma vs Vålerenga (12:45)

OL Lyonnes vs Wolfsburg

Real Madrid vs Paris FC

St. Pölten vs Chelsea

Wednesday 12 November 2025

Barcelona vs OH Leuven (12:45)

Bayern München vs Arsenal (12:45)

Atlético de Madrid vs Juventus

Man Utd vs Paris SG

Benfica vs Twente

Matchday 4

Wednesday 19 November 2025

Juventus vs OL Lyonnes (12:45)

Wolfsburg vs Man Utd (12:45)

Arsenal vs Real Madrid

Paris FC vs Benfica

Vålerenga vs St. Pölten

Thursday 20 November 2025

Twente vs Atlético de Madrid (12:45)

Chelsea vs Barcelona

OH Leuven vs Roma

Paris SG vs Bayern München

Matchday 5

Tuesday 9 December 2025

St. Pölten vs Juventus (12:45)

Arsenal vs Twente

Paris SG vs OH Leuven

Real Madrid vs Wolfsburg

Wednesday 10 December 2025

Barcelona vs Benfica (12:45)

Vålerenga vs Paris FC (12:45)

Chelsea vs Roma

Atlético de Madrid vs Bayern München

Man Utd vs OL

Matchday 6

Wednesday 17 December 2025

Roma vs St. Pölten

Bayern München vs Vålerenga

Twente vs Real Madrid

Juventus vs Man Utd

OH Leuven vs Arsenal

OL Lyonnes vs Atlético de Madrid

Paris FC vs Barcelona

Benfica vs Paris SG

Wolfsburg vs Chelsea