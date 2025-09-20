UEFA Women's Champions League schedule, draw results: Barcelona head to Chelsea, Arsenal face OL Lyonnes
For the first time UEFA's league phase structure comes to the women's side of the game
Holders Arsenal will face record eight time winners Lyon in the first league phase of the Women's Champions League. The Gunners beat Barcelona in Lisbon and will return to the city as they face Benfica in what is a challenging six game slate that also includes a trip to Real Madrid, who they beat in the quarterfinals. You can catch the UEFA Womens Champions League across CBS Sports and Paramount+ all season long.
Barcelona, likely to be favorites for the competition, will travel to Chelsea and host Bayern Munich. That will constitute a significant opportunity for the English champions, who were beaten 8-2 on aggregate in last season's semifinals. Manchester United, who came through four rounds of qualifying to earn a spot in Pot Three, will host two French sides with home games against Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain.
This is the first season in which the Women's Champions League will operate in the league phase that was introduced to the men's competition in 2024-25. It is, however, only an 18 team league in which the four best teams will advance directly to the quarterfinals. Those who finish between fifth and 12th will take part in a two-legged knockout play off. The final will take place in Oslo, Norway's, Ullevaal Stadion between May 22 and 24. The opening round of fixtures takes place on October 7-8 with the league phase schedule to be confirmed by UEFA on Saturday.
UEFA Women's Champions League league phase schedule
All times 3 p.m. ET unless otherwise indicated
Matchday 1
Tuesday 7 October 2025
Juventus vs Benfica (12:45)
Arsenal vs OL Lyonnes
Barcelona vs Bayern München
Paris FC vs OH Leuven
Wednesday 8 October 2025
Twente vs Chelsea (12:45)
Real Madrid vs Roma (12:45)
Man Utd vs Vålerenga
St. Pölten vs Atlético de Madrid
Wolfsburg vs Paris SG
Matchday 2
Wednesday 15 October 2025
OL Lyonnes vs St. Pölten (12:45)
Vålerenga vs Wolfsburg (12:45)
Roma vs Barcelona
Chelsea vs Paris FC
OH Leuven vs Twente
Thursday 16 October 2025
Atlético de Madrid vs Man Utd (12:45)
Bayern München vs Juventus
Paris SG vs Real Madrid
Benfica vs Arsenal
Matchday 3
Tuesday 11 November 2025
Roma vs Vålerenga (12:45)
OL Lyonnes vs Wolfsburg
Real Madrid vs Paris FC
St. Pölten vs Chelsea
Wednesday 12 November 2025
Barcelona vs OH Leuven (12:45)
Bayern München vs Arsenal (12:45)
Atlético de Madrid vs Juventus
Man Utd vs Paris SG
Benfica vs Twente
Matchday 4
Wednesday 19 November 2025
Juventus vs OL Lyonnes (12:45)
Wolfsburg vs Man Utd (12:45)
Arsenal vs Real Madrid
Paris FC vs Benfica
Vålerenga vs St. Pölten
Thursday 20 November 2025
Twente vs Atlético de Madrid (12:45)
Chelsea vs Barcelona
OH Leuven vs Roma
Paris SG vs Bayern München
Matchday 5
Tuesday 9 December 2025
St. Pölten vs Juventus (12:45)
Arsenal vs Twente
Paris SG vs OH Leuven
Real Madrid vs Wolfsburg
Wednesday 10 December 2025
Barcelona vs Benfica (12:45)
Vålerenga vs Paris FC (12:45)
Chelsea vs Roma
Atlético de Madrid vs Bayern München
Man Utd vs OL
Matchday 6
Wednesday 17 December 2025
Roma vs St. Pölten
Bayern München vs Vålerenga
Twente vs Real Madrid
Juventus vs Man Utd
OH Leuven vs Arsenal
OL Lyonnes vs Atlético de Madrid
Paris FC vs Barcelona
Benfica vs Paris SG
Wolfsburg vs Chelsea