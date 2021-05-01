UEFA women's Champions League semifinal action continues on Sunday will kick off on May 2 as the final four clubs of the tournement battle it out for a spot in the tounenment final.. Chelsea, Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain are all in pursuit of their first ever Champions League title.

How to watch Women's Champions League semifinals

Schedule for first and second legs

(All times U.S./Eastern)

May 2

Barcelona and PSG even on aggregate

After eliminating seven time Champions League winners Olympique Lyonnais in the quarterfinals, PSG faced another challenge going up against a high scoring Barcelona side. The Parisian hosts went down early in the first half on a goal by Barca striker Jenni Hermoso, but PSG scored an equalizer that was headed in by U.S. women's national team defender Alana Cook. The two sides played a thrilling second half, as PSG keeper Cristiane Endler helped keep the scoreline even. Oliver Echouafni credited the result to his keeper.

"[Endler] is the one who's allowed us to stay on course to qualify. It wasn't easy for her with the wind. But in terms of what she did, we're no longer surprised. We know what she's capable of."

Barcelona head coach Lluis Cortes was satisfied with the result but believes the team will have a bigger performance at home. "I'm very happy with our performance. There could have been more goals, for us and for them, and there's everything to play for in the second leg at the Estadi Johan Cruyff. We'll go into that game with full confidence."

Fans will be allowed in the stands for the second leg, Barca midfielder Patri Guijarro believes it will give the club an added advantage.

"Our stadium is a stronghold. Having fans will give us extra energy and extra motivation. For myself and the club it would be very special to make a second final."

Chelsea host Bayern Munich

Chelsea will host Bayern Munich and will try to take advantage of an away goal in their second leg. The Blues were defeated 2-1 by Bayern during the first leg, as the German side largely neutralized the threatening attacking trio of Sam Kerr, Fran Kirby, and Pernille Harder. Their usual unrelenting attacking synergy failed to leave its mark on the scoreboard, and head coach Emma Hayes believes that the team, not individuals, needs to be far better in front of goal and eliminate mistakes.

"The realities are that if we're going to progress, we probably need to score more than one goal. For us, there's focus on us doing what we've done so well this season in going forward."

"I think the most important thing is eliminate the mistakes. Like we can talk about moments and magic -- we've conceded two goals because of errors. So, I'm more interested in eliminating that. And we are a team, and it will be the team's responsibility to put us in the best position, and within that, the individuals that fit within that, any one of them on any given day can be a difference maker."