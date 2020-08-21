The UEFA women's Champions League has resumed play after a five-month layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament has shifted to Spain after a round of 16 redraw, and will now move forward in an eight-team knockout round format starting with quarterfinals leading up to the championship final.

Spain, Germany, and France each have two clubs competing in the tournament, while England and Scotland round out the European countries who will be representing the continent at the highest level.

Below you'll find the full schedule the rest of the way. You can stream every match on CBS All Access, including the final on Aug. 30.

UWCL schedule, matchday start times, results