The UEFA women's Champions League has resumed play after a five-month layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament has shifted to Spain after a round of 16 redraw, and will now move forward in an eight-team knockout round format starting with quarterfinals leading up to the championship final.
Spain, Germany, and France each have two clubs competing in the tournament, while England and Scotland round out the European countries who will be representing the continent at the highest level.
Below you'll find the full schedule the rest of the way. You can stream every match on CBS All Access, including the final on Aug. 30.
UWCL schedule, matchday start times, results
|DATE
|MATCHUPS
|RESULT
|STREAM
|VENUE
Wed., Oct. 30
ROUND OF 16:Minsk 1, Barcelona F.C. 3
Barcelona advance on aggregate, 8-1
FC Minsk, Minsk
ROUND OF 16: Lyon 7, Fortuna Hjørring 0
Lyon advance on aggregate, 11-0
OL Training Center - Décines
ROUND OF 16: Bayern Munich 2, BIIK-Kazygury 0
Bayern advance on aggregate, 7-0
FC Twente Stadion - Enschede
ROUND OF 16: Twente 0, Wolfsburg 1
Wolfsburg advance on aggregate, 7-0
FC Bayern Campus - Munich
ROUND OF 16: Atletico Madrid 1, Man. City 1
Atl. Madrid advance on aggregate 3-2
Centro Deportivo Wanda Alcalá d - Madrid
Thurs., Oct 31
ROUND OF 16: PSG 3, Breidablik 1
PSG advance on aggregate 7-1
Stade Jean Bouin - Paris
ROUND OF 16: Glasgow City 0 (3), Brøndby 2 (1)
Glasgow City advance 3-1 on penalties
Petershill Park - Glasgow
ROUND OF 16: Arsenal 8, Slavia Praha 0
Arsenal advance on aggregate 13-2
Meadow Park Borehamwood
Fri., Aug. 21
QUARTERFINAL: Atletico Madrid 0, Barcelona 1
FINAL
San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao
QUARTERFINAL: Glasgow City 1, Wolfsburg 9
FINAL
Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián
Sat., Aug 22
QUARTERFINAL: Olympique Lyon vs. Bayern Munich
2 p.m. ET
|CBS All Access
San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao
QUARTERFINAL:Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain
2 p.m. ET
|CBS All Access
Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián
Tues., Aug. 25
SEMIFINAL: Wolfsburg vs. Barcelona
2 p.m. ET
Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián
Wed., Aug. 26
SEMIFINAL: Arsenal/Paris vs Lyon/Bayern
2 p.m. ET
San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao
Sun., Aug. 30
FINAL: Wolfsburg/Barcelona vs. TBD
2 p.m. ET
Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián