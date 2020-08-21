VfL Wolfsburg v Olympique Lyonnais - UEFA Womens Champions League Final Previews
The UEFA women's Champions League has resumed play after a five-month layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament has shifted to Spain after a round of 16 redraw, and will now move forward in an eight-team knockout round format starting with quarterfinals leading up to the championship final.

Spain, Germany, and France each have two clubs competing in the tournament, while England and Scotland round out the European countries who will be representing the continent at the highest level. 

UWCL schedule, matchday start times, results

Wed., Oct. 30

ROUND OF 16:Minsk 1, Barcelona F.C. 3

Barcelona advance on aggregate, 8-1


FC Minsk, Minsk


ROUND OF 16: Lyon 7, Fortuna Hjørring 0

Lyon advance on aggregate, 11-0


OL Training Center - Décines  


ROUND OF 16: Bayern Munich 2, BIIK-Kazygury 0

Bayern advance on aggregate, 7-0


FC Twente Stadion - Enschede


ROUND OF 16: Twente 0, Wolfsburg 1

Wolfsburg advance on aggregate, 7-0


FC Bayern Campus - Munich


ROUND OF 16: Atletico Madrid 1, Man. City 1 

Atl. Madrid advance on aggregate 3-2


Centro Deportivo Wanda Alcalá d - Madrid 

Thurs., Oct 31

ROUND OF 16: PSG 3, Breidablik 1

PSG advance on aggregate 7-1


Stade Jean Bouin - Paris


ROUND OF 16: Glasgow City 0 (3), Brøndby 2 (1)

Glasgow City advance 3-1 on penalties 


Petershill Park - Glasgow  


ROUND OF 16: Arsenal 8, Slavia Praha 0 

Arsenal advance on aggregate 13-2


Meadow Park Borehamwood

Fri., Aug. 21

QUARTERFINAL: Atletico Madrid 0, Barcelona 1

San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao 


QUARTERFINAL: Glasgow City 1, Wolfsburg 9

Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián

Sat., Aug 22

QUARTERFINAL: Olympique Lyon vs. Bayern Munich 

2 p.m. ET

CBS All Access

San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao 


QUARTERFINAL:Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain

2 p.m. ET

CBS All Access

Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián

Tues., Aug. 25

SEMIFINAL: Wolfsburg vs. Barcelona

2 p.m. ET 

CBS All Access

Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián

Wed., Aug. 26

SEMIFINAL: Arsenal/Paris vs Lyon/Bayern

2 p.m. ET

CBS All Access

San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao 

Sun., Aug. 30

FINAL: Wolfsburg/Barcelona vs. TBD

2 p.m. ET

CBS All Access 

Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián