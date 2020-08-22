VfL Wolfsburg v Olympique Lyonnais - UEFA Womens Champions League Final Previews
Getty Images

The UEFA women's Champions League resumed over the weekend after a five-month layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament has shifted to Spain after a redraw, and came back with four quarterfinal matchups. The semifinal field was set after those four matches in two days, and four teams remain in the competition: PSG, Lyon, Wolfsburg and Barcelona.

Below you'll find the full schedule the rest of the way. You can stream every match on CBS All Access, including the final on Aug. 30.

UWCL schedule, matchday start times, results

DATEMATCHUPSRESULTSTREAMVENUE

Fri., Aug. 21

QUARTERFINAL: Atletico Madrid 0, Barcelona 1

FINAL 

MATCH REPLAY

San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao 


QUARTERFINAL: Glasgow City 1, Wolfsburg 9

FINAL 

MATCH REPLAY

Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián

Sat., Aug 22

QUARTERFINAL: Olympique Lyon 2, Bayern Munich 1

2 p.m. ET

CBS All Access

San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao 


QUARTERFINAL: Paris Saint-Germain 2, Arsenal 1

2 p.m. ET

CBS All Access

Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián

Tues., Aug. 25

SEMIFINAL: Wolfsburg vs. Barcelona

2 p.m. ET 

CBS All Access

Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián

Wed., Aug. 26

SEMIFINAL: Arsenal/Paris vs Lyon/Bayern

2 p.m. ET

CBS All Access

San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao 

Sun., Aug. 30

FINAL: Wolfsburg/Barcelona vs. TBD

2 p.m. ET

CBS All Access 

Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián