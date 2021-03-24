The UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinals get rolling on Wednesday as first-leg fixtures kick off. Current title holders Olympique Lyonnais visit domestic club rivals Paris Saint-Germain, while Barcelona meet Manchester City, Chelsea face Wolfsburg, and Bayern Munich play Rosengard among the big match ups. Second-leg fixtures will resume on March 31 and April 1, with semifinal legs taking place on April 24 and May 1 ahead of the final on May 16.

Both quarterfinal legs of Chelsea vs. Wolfsburg and Barcelona's home game against Manchester City have changed venues due to travel restrictions in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

How to watch Women's Champions League quarterfinals

Schedule for first legs

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Barcelona vs. Manchester City, 7:30 a.m. -- City+ and BarcaTV+

Chelsea vs. Wolfsburg, 12 p.m. -- Chelsea YouTube



Paris Saint-Germain vs. Lyon, 1 p.m. -- beIN Sports -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free)



Bayern Munich vs. Rosengard, 2 p.m. -- Bayern YouTube



Early quarterfinal chaos

Current title holders Lyon will face off against their domestic club rivals PSG in quarterfinal action, a repeat match up of last years UWCL semifinal where Lyon eliminated PSG in a narrow 1-0 victory. The two sides have had several battles throughout Division 1 Féminine over the years. PSG recently ended Lyon's four year undefeated streak in D1 Féminine back in November on a slim 1-0 win.

It's an earlier meeting in UWCL between the two sides compared to previous Champions League meeting between the clubs, but will provide high energy given the long rivalry.

USWNT big three vs. Barcelona

Manchester City is currently home to three USWNT players with Abby Dahlkemper, Samantha Mewis and Rose Lavelle all part of the Cityzens' current Champions League campaign. They advanced into the quarterfinals with two convincing wins against Fiorentina, dominating with a final aggregate score of 8-0. The FA WSL side will now face their biggest challenge during their current UWCL journey when they meet an equally talented Barcelona in quarterfinals.

Spanish internationals Alexia Putellas and Jenni Hermoso lead an eager Barcelona side ready to compete for a shot at the title. Barcelona enter quarterfinals with strong performances against Fortuna Hjorring, outscoring their opposition 9-0 over the two legs. The team also has top attacking threats in Norwegian international Caroline Graham Hansen and Nigerian striker Asisat Oshoala. It's why they have a commanding nine-point league in Spain's Primera Division despite having played three fewer matches than second place Levante.

CONCACAF players in UWCL

Several additional players representing the Canadian and United States women's national teams will be competing throughout the tournament across several notable clubs. Canadians Jordyn Huitema and Ashley Lawrence are with PSG, Kadeisha Buchanan plays for current champion Lyon, Jessie Flemming is on Chelsea, and Janine Becky with Manchester City.

USWNT in addition to the Manchester City trio, defender Alana Cook currently plays with PSG, and top prospect Catarina Macario, recently signed with Lyon, and will participate in her first UWCL quarterfinal.