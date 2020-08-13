Watch Now: Champions League Preview: RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid ( 1:07 )

The UEFA Women's Champions League will resume its 2019-20 season next week after nearly nine months since the round of 16 concluded. The competition, like the rest of the sports world, came to a halt in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. A new draw was held on June 26 for a revised tournament schedule after it was confirmed that the rest of the competition would be played as an eight-team, straight knockout tournament with one-off ties. The quarterfinal ties from November stand, and the draw has decided the venues and dates for those matches.

However, news regarding COVID-19 ahead of the completion is already potentially impacting the tournament, with Atlético Madrid recently releasing a statement that several of their players tested positive and are currently following quarantine protocols. UEFA's Return to Play protocol states that a team can play a competition match if it has at least thirteen players who have tested negative for coronavirus.

Further, If there is no goalkeeper registered among those 13 players, UEFA allows the match to be postponed. There has been no confirmation of postponement or a potential forfeit of the match. Atlético's first team squad currently consists of 24 players.

The Champions League -- which will see its final games played in Spain -- is scheduled to kickoff nearly a month after the conclusion of the National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup in the United States. The month-long competition went on with extensive protocol and testing throughout, and recorded zero positive COVID-19 cases.

At the Challenge Cup conclusion, several transfer rumors surrounded players linking them to European clubs. Manchester City is the most recent club to announce a signing for an American superstar in Sam Mewis from the 2019 champion North Carolina Courage squad. There have been rumors surrounding U.S. players, including Rose Lavelle, while European clubs continue to make additions to their rosters.

Here's the schedule for the remainder of the 2019-20 Women's Champions League season, which will wrap up with an Aug. 30 final.

Quarterfinals

Friday, Aug. 21

Glasgow City vs Wolfsburg (3:00 p.m. EST - Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián)

Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona (3:00 p.m. EST - San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao)

Saturday, Aug. 22

Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain (3:00 p.m. EST - Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián)

Lyon vs Bayern München (3:00 p.m. EST - San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao)

Semifinals

Tuesday, Aug. 25

Glasgow City/Wolfsburg vs Atlético/Barcelona (3:00 p.m. EST - Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián)

Wednesday, Aug. 26

Arsenal/Paris vs Lyon/Bayern (3:00 p.m. EST - San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao)

Final

Sunday, Aug. 30

TBD vs. TBD (3:00 p.m. EST - Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián)

Round of 16



Wednesday, Oct. 16

BIIK-Kazygury 0, Bayern Munich 5

Atletico Madrid 1, Liverpool 0

Wolfsburg 6, Twente 0

Brøndby 0, Glasgow City 2

Slavia Praha 2, Arsenal 5

Fortuna Hjørring 0, Lyon 4

Manchester City 1, Atletico Madrid 1

Breidablik 0, Paris Saint-Germaine 4

Thursday, Oct. 17

Barcelona F.C. 5, Minsk 0

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Minsk 1, Barcelona F.C. 3 (Barcelona advances on aggregate, 8-1)

Lyon 7, Fortuna Hjørring 0 (Lyon advances on aggregate, 11-0)

Bayern Munich 2, BIIK-Kazygury 0 (Bayern advances on aggregate, 7-0)

Twente 0, Wolfsburg 1 (Wolfsburg advances on aggregate, 7-0)

Atletico Madrid 1, Man. City 1 (Atl. Madrid advances on aggregate 3-2)

Thursday, Oct. 31

PSG 3, Breidablik 1 (PSG advances on aggregate 7-1)

Glasgow City 0 (3), Brøndby 2 (1) (Glasgow City advances 3-1 on penalties)

Arsenal 8, Slavia Praha 0 (Arsenal advances on aggregate 13-2)