UEFA women's Champions League quarterfinal action continues as eight club are scheduled to wrap up second-leg matches on Wednesday and Thursday. Chelsea, Lyon, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich all hold goal advantages heading into the second-leg fixtures.

How to watch Women's Champions League quarterfinals

Schedule for second legs

(All times U.S./Eastern)

March 31

April 1

FC Rosengard vs. Bayern Munich, 1:00 p.m. ET -- Bayern YouTube

Lyon and PSG in limbo

Seven time Champions League winners and current title holders Olympique Lyonnais recently announced that PCR tests carried out Monday morning ahead of their second-leg revealed four positive COVID-19 results among the team. The four positive cases that were reported come on top of two other cases revealed at the end of last week, after PCR tests were carried out on the entire squad before the trip to Dijon as part of the 17th round in D1 Arkema.

Lyon currently have a 1-0 aggregate advantage ahead of the return leg against PSG, and requested that UEFA postpone the second-leg which was scheduled for Wednesday March 31 at Groupama Stadium, and UEFA has confirmed that the match will be re-scheduled with a later date to be announced.

Chelsea visit Wolfsburg

The blues will visit Ferenc Szusza Stadium to take on Wolfsburg in their quarterfinal second-leg. Manager Emma Hayes has her club in top form though they carry only a narrow 2-1 advantage into the return-leg in Budapest. The attacking trio of Sam Kerr, Pernille Harder, and Fran Kirby have been in sync during Chelsea attacks and if the trio continue their waves of offense they could secure their place in UWCL semifinals.

Manchester City on the verge of elimination

Manchester City head into their quarterfinal return-leg trailing three goals after Barcelona defeated the Manchester side, 3-0. City is currently home to three USWNT players with Abby Dahlkemper, Samantha Mewis and Rose Lavelle all part of the Cityzens' current Champions League campaign.

The club will need to find answers to withstand a Barcelona side that retains possession and executes in front of goals. Man City will need a miracle to climb out of the hole they are currently sitting in if they're to make the semifinals, which means being aggressive in attack while hoping they can do enough to minimize Barcelona's counterattack.