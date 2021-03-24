The UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinals kicked off Wednesday, and Barcelona, Lyon, Chelsea and Bayern Munich were all winners, putting one foot in the semifinals. Barca and Bayern won decisively, while Chelsea and Lyon will take one-goal advantages into their second legs against Wolfsburg and PSG, respectively. The quarterfinals wrap up next week with matches Wednesday and Thursday.

Here are takeaways from each of the first legs.

Barcelona 3, Manchester City 0

Barcelona dominated Manchester City in a 3-0 victory in the first leg with goals by Asisat Oshoala, Mariona Caldentey, and Jennifer Hermoso.

Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, the match was moved to Monza, Italy. The neutral site was no problem for the Catalonian hosts as they set the tempo immediately, frustrating Man City with their high press. City goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck was heavily tested throughout, and came up with big saves to keep things scoreless in the opening minutes, but a clinical finish from Oshoala in the 35th minute was the breakthrough for Barca.

Barcelona extended the lead early in the second half on a penalty kick conversion by Caldentey in the 53rd minute. Man City had the opportunity to pull within one on a penalty chance of their own, but Chloe Kelly failed to convert in the 56th minute. The Blaugrana continued to out-possess a struggling City side, and added a third goal in the 86th minute by Hermoso.

USWNT players Abby Dahlkemper and Sam Mewis earned starts for Man City, while Rose Lavelle featured off the bench in the 70th minute.

Lyon 1, PSG 0

Current title holders Olympique Lyon defeated French rivals Pairs Saint-Germain in a narrow 1-0 victory. The two storied clubs played an even match, nearly splitting possession, with Lyon just edging out PSG 51% to 49%. USWNT midfielder Catarina Macario featured off the bench for Lyon in the 76th minute. After exchanging dangerous moments in the final third, and the game reaching the final minutes, a controversial hand ball was called on PSG midfielder and Brazilian international veteran Formiga. Lyon captain Wendie Renard stepped up and converted the penalty kick in the 86th minute, and wrapped up a crucial away goal. Lyon will host PSG in the next match.

Chelsea 2, Wolfsburg 1

Chelsea defeated Wolfsburg 2-1 in Ferenc Szusza Stadium. The game got off to a frantic start with lots of open play and fluidity between the two sides as they exchanged dangerous looks in the final third during the first half before Chelsea opened the scoring in the second half.

An elite combination between Ji So-yun, Fran Kirby, and Sam Kerr lead to Chelsea's opening goal in the 55th minute.

Kirby and Kerr then combined with Pernille Harder to extend the lead in the 66th minute.

Wolfsburg cranked up the pressure as the minutes ticked away in the game, forcing saves from Ann-Katrin Berger, though the German side eventually drew within one goal after a penalty kick was converted by Dominique Janssen in the 70th minute. Wolfsburg were unable to find an equalizer despite outshooting Chelsea, 22-6.

Bayern Munich 3, FC Rosengard 0

Bayern Munch won convincingly in their opening quarterfinal leg against FC Rosengard, defeating the Swedish side 3-0 with goals from Linda Dallman, Klara Buhl, and Lineth Beerensteyn. The Bavarian side led the match in nearly every offensive statistic, outshooting Rosengard, 14-6.