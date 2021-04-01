UEFA Women's Champions League now has three of its four semifinalist in the tournament. Barcelona, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich have all advanced after completing their second-leg fixtures. The return leg of Olympique Lyonnais and Paris Saint-Germain was postponed due to a string of positive COVID-19 results reported by Lyon. The club recently announced that the match has been rescheduled to April 18.

Chelsea cruise past Wolfsburg

The Blues held a 2-1 aggregate into the return leg against Wolfsburg on Wednesday. The two sides played another closely contested match, but Chelsea converted in the final third to secure a 3-0 win and advance 5-1 on aggregate into Champions League semifinals.

Pernille Harder, Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby found the back of the net for Chelsea, once again putting their top line chemistry on full display. The Blues' first goal came after Harder played Kerr through on goal, but the Australian was fouled in the box by Wolfsburg defender Sara Doorsoun-Khajeh. Harder converted the penalty kick which gave Chelsea an early lead in the 27th minute. Kerr followed up with the go-ahead goal four minutes later to give them a 2-0 cushion into the halftime break. Kirby provided the final nail in the coffin with a third and deciding goal in the 81st minute.

Barcelona eliminates Manchester City

Barcelona advanced into the semifinals on 4-2 aggregate over Manchester City. U.S. women's national team players Sam Mewis, Rose Lavelle and Abby Dahlkemper featured in the starting lineup for the second leg.

Man City faced a three-goal hole ahead of their return-leg against Barcelona, and were also without defender and team captain Steph Houghton during their quarterfinal run, though the roster had enough talent to put together better performances against a strong side in Barcelona. The Cityzens faired much better in the return leg, defeating Barcelona 2-1, but were eliminated from Champions League completion on aggregate. Canadian international Janine Beckie ignited a potential comeback for Man City, scoring an opening goal in the 20th minute, but Barcelona striker Asisat Oshoala cancelled any chance of an upset with a goal in the 59th minute.

Mewis converted a penalty kick for the FA WSL side ahead of the 70th minute, but the aggregate was too high of a mountain for Man City to climb.

Bayern Munich defeat Rosengard

Bayern Munich carried a three-goal advantage into their second-leg against FC Rosengard. Bayern defeated the Swedish side 1-0 on Thursday and advance into semifinals on a 4-0 aggregate.

The German side was dominant during the previous leg, outshooting their opposition 14-4 as Linda Dallmann, Klara Buhl and Lineth Beerenstyne recorded goals in the first leg. The return leg was no different as Lea Schuller opened the goal scoring in the 22nd minute, the lone goal all Bayern needed to achieve victory.

Despite the narrow scoreline and holding a slight margin in possession throughout the match, Rosengard was able to truly make an impact with the ball in the final third, and have been eliminated from competition. Bayern will now face Chelsea in the UWCL semifinal.