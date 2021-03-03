The UEFA Women's Champions League round of 16 kicked off on Wednesday with five first-leg matches and plenty of big clubs in Barcelona, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, and Chelsea all in action.

Barcelona ended their match with the largest scoreline of the day, defeating Fortuna Hjorring 4-0, complete with a hat trick from Jenni Hermoso. Manchester City followed with a 3-0 win against Fiorentina, despite Fiorentina playing their way back into the match after going down by two early goals. USWNT midfielder Sam Mewis subbed in off that bench in the second half and scored in the 89th minute for City. USWNT midfielder Rose Lavelle also featured off the bench in the second half, subbing in during the 64th minute.

FC Rosengard and St. Polten came down to stoppage time, as Rosengard found the equalizer in the 94th minute on a goal from Caroline Seger. Wolfsburg defeated LSK, 2-0, and Chelsea overcame a player disadvantage to defeat Atletico Madrid, 2-0.

Here are the scores and takeaways from Wednesday's action. Here's the full schedule for the round.

Scoreboard

Barcelona 4, Fortuna Hjorring 0

⚽ Barcelona: Jenni Hermoso (12',18, 57)

⚽ Barcelona: Alexia Putellas (82')

Manchester City 3, Fiorentina 0

⚽ Man City: Lauren Hemp (2')

⚽ Man City: Ellen White (4')

⚽ Man City: Sam Mewis (89')

Wolfsburg 2, LSK 0

⚽ Wolfsburg: Alexandria Popp (2',59')

Chelsea 2, Atletico Madrid 0

⚽Chelsea: Maren Mjelde (58' PK)

⚽Chelsea: Fran Kirby (64')

Rosengard 2, St. Polten 2

⚽St. Polten: Mateja Zver (21', 46')

⚽Rosengard: Sanne Troelsgaard Neilsen (68')

⚽Rosengard: Caroline Seger (90+4')

Chaos for Chelsea and Atletico

Early attacking from Chelsea in the opening minutes set the tempo for the Blues as Pernille Harder, Sam Kerr, So-Yun Ji all gave Atletico's backline fits within the first 10 minutes of the match. Harder's shot on target in the 11th minute forced an early save from former Chelsea keeper Hedvig Lindahl.

The tables quickly turned just minutes later when Sophie Ingle conceded a penalty for a foul on Ajibade as she was directly on goal in the box. The Blues defender was issued a red card and sent off, and Chelsea was tasked with managing a game with 10 players for 80 minutes. Atletico striker Deyna Castellanos missed her penalty attempt, as Chelsea goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger read the shot the entire way for the stop.

The two sides headed into half time in a scoreless deadlock after Chelsea's attack remained relentless, and Atletico struggled to gain control or establish possession with the player advantage awarded them. Atletico's struggles continued into the second half as defender Aissatou Tounkara conceded a penalty after a foul on Kerr in the box just before the hour mark.

Blues defender Maren Mjelde converted the penalty, and Chelsea added another goal in the 64th minute after some crafty link-up play between Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby.

Atletico had an opportunity to cut into the lead later in the match when Berger concedes a penalty for a foul on Ludmila in the 79th minute. Defender Merel Van Dongen's attempt to pull Atletico within one was stopped by Berger for her second penalty save of the match.

What's next?

UWCL round of 16 continues Thursday with two additional matches featuring Bayern Munich against BIIK-Kazygurt and reigning Champions League title holder Olympique Lyon will face off against Brondby. Paris-Saint Germain close out the round of 16 first-leg fixtures on March 9 against Sparta Praha. Second-leg matches begin March 10.