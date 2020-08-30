The UEFA women's Champions League resumed earlier in August after a five-month layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament shifted to Spain after a redraw, and closed out with Sunday's final. The unprecedented season had a familiar ending: Lyon lifted the trophy. The French club beat Wolfsburg in the final on Aug. 30 for its fifth consecutive championship.
Below you'll find every result from the UWCL restart. You can rewatch every match on CBS All Access.
UWCL schedule, matchday start times, results
|DATE
|MATCHUPS
|RESULT
|STREAM
|VENUE
Fri., Aug. 21
QUARTERFINAL: Atletico Madrid 0, Barcelona 1
FINAL
San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao
QUARTERFINAL: Glasgow City 1, Wolfsburg 9
FINAL
Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián
Sat., Aug 22
QUARTERFINAL: Olympique Lyon 2, Bayern Munich 1
FINAL
|MATCH REPLAY
San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao
QUARTERFINAL: Paris Saint-Germain 2, Arsenal 1
FINAL
|MATCH REPLAY
Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián
Tues., Aug. 25
SEMIFINAL: Wolfsburg 1, Barcelona 0
FINAL
Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián
Wed., Aug. 26
SEMIFINAL: Lyon 1, PSG 0
FINAL
San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao
Sun., Aug. 30
FINAL: Lyon 3, Wolfsburg 1
FINAL
Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián