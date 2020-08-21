The Women's Champions League quarterfinals resumed on Friday and two teams have already punched their ticket into the semifinals. Wolfsburg and Barcelona are through to the final four after beating Glasgow City and Atletico Madrid, respectively. You can stream every match on CBS All Access.

Here's what to know and see from the day's action:

Scoreboard

Glasgow City 1, Wolfsburg 9 : Wolfsburg entered the match as favorites to win and showed why. The goal scoring was led by Pernille Harder, and Glasgow found themselves a consolation goal thanks to Lauren Wade.

: Wolfsburg entered the match as favorites to win and showed why. The goal scoring was led by Pernille Harder, and Glasgow found themselves a consolation goal thanks to Lauren Wade. Atletico Madrid 0, Barcelona 1: The two teams faced each other for the first time in UEFA Champions League competition, with Atletico frustrating Barcelona with an organized defense. However, Kheira Hamraoui would breakthrough for Barcelona.

Top plays

Harder dominates

Wolfsburg's top scorer continued her goal scoring streak today in Champions League. Scoring four goals, including her ninth in the competition. Able to execute from all areas of the pitch, the Danish international struck her first two goals from just outside of the box, including an impressive goal played off a free kick.

Kheira Hamraoui responds late

The French international had a solid performance for her club, helping retain possession and establish the teams tempo. Her presence in the box pulled through for Barcelona as the midfielder was able to connect on goal late in the game to break Atletico's staunch defense.

Lauren Wade scores a memorable goal

Glasgow's Champions League campaign came to an end, but their admirable journey will include an unforgettable consolation goal from Lauren Wade. Check out here run down to the edge of the box and her chip:

Notable performances

Let's rate some of the notable performances on the day, with one being the worst and 10 being perfection:

Pernil Harder, Wolfsburg: The Danish super striker had herself a day, highlighted by her 100th goal for the club, further cementing her place amongst the world's top scorers. She made Glasgow pay on the the run of play and on set pieces. RATING: 10

Asisat Oshoala, Barcelona: The Nigerian international had a bit of a frustrating match being marked so heavily by Atletico's back line. The forward was able to face herself in good spaces throughout the match but was unable to end up on the score sheet, and her late-game bicycle attempt wreaked enough havoc in the box for Barcelona to eventually breakthrough on goal thanks to Kheira Hamraoui. RATING: 7

Hedvig Lindahl, Atletico Madrid: The veteran Swedish goalkeeper was strong in between the pipes today for Atletico. Lindahl was able to help keep the backline organized and frustrated the opposition -- who challenged the keeper with 15 shots and 6 attempts on target. RATING: 8.5

A look ahead

UEFA Europa League returns this weekend to determine who will play in the competition's final. Once again, these are single-match affairs.