UEFA Women's Champions League knockout stage action continued Thursday with another pair of round of 16 first legs. Reigning title holders Olympique Lyonnais defeated Brondby, 2-0, and Bayern Munich dominated BIIK-Kazygurt, 6-1. Chelsea, Barcelona, Manchester City and Wolfsburg all won their first-leg matches on Wednesday, while FC Rosengard and St. Polten played to a 2-2 draw. PSG will face Sparta Prague next Tuesday in their first leg before second-leg matches kick off March 10.

Here are takeaways from Thursday's action.

Macario starts for reigning champs

Current Champions League title holders Lyon hosted Brondby in their round of 16 first leg as U.S. women's national team midfielder Catarina Macario earned the start for the French side.

Lyon quickly attempted to establish tempo against the Danish side, with Macario's early shot attempt blocked. A quick transition from Brondby force a tactical foul from veteran defender Wendie Renard just outside of the box. Nanna Christiansen's attempt on the early free kick rattled off the crossbar, before Lyon managed to settle in. Lyon remained dangerous in space but failed to connect on goal early on, including two additional blocked shots on Macario in the box.

Relentless attempts on the ball, however, led to chaotic moments, including an interesting no-call after Brondby's Maja Kildemoes shielded the ball with her body inside the box between forwards Nikita Parris and Macario. The breakthrough finally came in the 30th minute after Brondby initially defended a set piece away, but an additional service into the box was the difference as Parris headed Lyon's first goal into net.

Despite dominating Brondby in all offensive stats throughout the match, the French side failed to break down Brondby's defense and was kept at bay for most of the second half. Thirty-one shots and 10 attempts on target eventually led to a second goal in late in the match when defender Melvine Melard scored in the 93rd minute.

Bayern cruise to win

Bayern Munich made quick work of their opposition when Lineth Beerensteyn opened the goal scoring in the 10th minute. Lea Schuller added the go-ahead goal in the 27th minute and the Bavarians took a two-goal lead into halftime. BIIK-Kazygurt struggled early in the second half and conceded a goal in the 47th minute, scored by Linda Dallmann. Bayern Munich added to the scoreline just after the hour mark with fourth and fifth goals from Hanna Glass and Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir in the 62nd and 68th minute respectively.

BIIK-Kazygurt got on the scoreboard with a consolation goal in the 81st minute from Zambian international Racheal Kundanaji, though the team also conceded a PK in the final minutes. Dallmann converted the attempt in the 90th minute, giving Bayern Munich the 6-1 win for the first leg.

What's next

UWCL round of 16 first leg closes out with Paris-Saint Germain and Sparta Praha on Tuesday, March 9. Second-leg matches in the round will take place starting March 10.