The UEFA Women's Champions League semifinal round kicked off with plenty of drama between Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona. The match felt less like the draw the scoreboard showed after 90 minutes and more like a victory for the Frauen Bundesliga champions, who came from down a goal to level the match with a second-half goal by Franziska Kett.

The defender was later issued a red card for a hair-pulling foul, and the Bavarian side had to navigate the remainder of the game down a player. The lineup remained organized and disciplined through a late Barcelona surge and secured entering the second leg on even footing.

The result leaves the tie with plenty of intriguing storylines ahead of the second leg at Camp Nou next weekend. Barcelona, who are considered heavy favorites in the tournament, are still expected to take care of business, but Bayern kept their chances of shocking the women's soccer world alive

Here's how the match unfolded:

Barcelona's momentum hits a roadblock

Despite the absence of the injured three-time Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati over the last five months, the squad faced little adversity on the pitch. The roster is deep, with the likes of midfielder former Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas and forwards Caroline Graham Hansen and Ewa Pajor.

The Polish international scored the opening goal of the first leg against Bayern.

Anchored by defensive midfielder Patri Guijarro, who set up the opening assist, and impactful young players with Serrajordi and Salma Parauello, the squad has rarely looked out of sorts or panicked. Now, with the first draw of the tournament, the perspective is still lethal, and the end goal hasn't shifted. It's Champions League final or bust.

"To be honest, we were waiting [for] this, this game. We didn't, we couldn't, celebrate the [domestic] title, but yeah, what we want is to achieve another final, and be awesome," Putellas said after the game.

"[We will prepare] like a final, it's 90 minutes, it's one-one, so it's a final. We will prepare very good. I know the team, we [will be] waiting Sunday at home, at our stadium with our supporters, and we will be strong there," she said.

Bayern fights back

Barcelona controlled the game through their trademark possession and passing, but Bayern capitalized on the right moments and was clinical in transition. The equalizer came in the 69th minute from an 80-yard build-up between Klara Buhl, Pernille Harder, and ended with an accurate strike by Franziska Kett.

But the semifinal spotlight got brighter for Kett, and as Barcelona attacked in waves, a red card was issued after Kett was cautioned for a hair-pulling foul on Salma Paralluelo.

The German side had to defend with only 10 players for the remainder of the match, and the momentum shifted in Barcelona's favor. The Catalonians controlled possession deep in Bayern's half, as Paralluelo and Kika Nazareth were fresh legs in the second half. Still, Bayern were organized and disciplined, and the defense held firm to retain the draw.

Look ahead

Barcelona will host the return leg on May 2 at Camp Nou. The Blaugrana have a strong tournament record at Camp Nou, and Bayern will need more than a draw to ensure their Champions League journey continues. The winner of the match will face either Arsenal or OL Lyonnes at the final on May 23 in Oslo.