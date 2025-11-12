The usual suspects reigned supreme on Tuesday in the UEFA Women's Champions League, with OL Lyonnes and Chelsea rising to the top of the table after notching lopsided wins to kick off Matchday 3.

Lyon are currently the only team with a perfect record after three games, with Barcelona and Manchester United in the mix to join them in their matches on Wednesday. The eight-time UWCL winners snapped Wolfsburg's winning streak in the process, veterans Ada Hegerberg and Wendie Renard leading the charge on a new-look team in another showcase of the group's title-winning potential. Chelsea, meanwhile, assumed full control in Austria with a 6-0 win over St. Polten, Sam Kerr and U.S. women's national team star Catarina Macario each bagging a brace to put the Blues just two points behind Lyon.

The most dramatic result on Tuesday came in Spain, where Real Madrid salvaged a point with an equalizer in the 98th minute against Paris FC, keeping the hosts in the mix for the top four spots that guarantee a direct berth in the quarterfinals.

Tuesday's results

Roma 0, Valarenga 1

0, Valarenga 1 Real Madrid 1, Paris FC 1

St. Polten 0, Chelsea 6

OL Lyonnes 3, Wolfsburg 1

Lyon, a cut above the rest?

Wolfsburg's trip to Lyon marked the latest chapter in a storied rivalry between the two sides, who have met in four Women's Champions League finals in the last decade and change. These two teams, though, have headed in completely different directions since they met in the 2020 final, Lyon's 3-1 win fully indicative of their diverging paths.

Rare are the days when a team underperforms their expected goals tally on a day they score three but Lyon did just that with four expected goals from 21 shots, conceding just two chances along the way. Much has been made of Lyon's new look but on Tuesday, two veterans stood above the rest – Hegerberg and Renard. Hegerberg bagged a brace and generated 1.32 expected goals on her own, the Ballon d'Or winner a perfect showcase of Lyon's strengths. The 30-year-old may not always hog the spotlight but no one Lyon needs to – the team boasts goalscorers like Kadidiatou Diani and has hoarded so much midfield talent that Lily Yohanens came off the bench. Manager Jonatan Giraldez has an embarrassment of riches at his disposal, perhaps making his side the early favorites to collect the title.

USWNT stars impress for Chelsea

Chelsea's American invasion was on full display at St. Polten, where the USWNT trio Macario, Naomi Girma and Alyssa Thompson each named amongst the starters. Macario in particular, had a standout outing in Austria with two goals and a whopping 11 shots, while the same was true for Kerr as she scored a brace in her first start for the Blues in nearly two years. Their tallies were indicative of a fully dominant performance for Chelsea, who took 42 shots and conceded just one, generating 5.38 expected goals along the way. Chelsea are back on track in the Champions League for the time being, their depth their strongest quality, but stiffer tests await as they chase their first-ever title. Their Matchday 4 meeting with Barcelona will offer a truer assessment of the Blues' ability to go the distance, especially as they target a top four finish.

Real Madrid rescue a late point

Real Madrid may no longer be perfect in the Champions League but they managed to finish Tuesday's match on a high with a last-gasp equalizer against Paris FC, scored by Scotland international Caroline Weir. The hosts were arguably deserving of the goal – Paris may have limited them to just five shots on target from 23 total attempts but Real Madrid's expected goal tally was 2.73, making for a solid outing despite the result. The Spanish side might be a surprise contender in Europe this season, currently sitting third in the table and in the midst of an impressive season in which they have lost just once so far. A big week awaits with a league fixture against Barcelona and a Champions League meeting with Arsenal; they may be the underdogs in both matches but they are not to be underestimated.