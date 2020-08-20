Atletico Madrid will square off against Barcelona for a spot in the UEFA Women's Champions League semifinal. The two sides will meet for the first time in this competition in the first ever all Spanish Champions League quarterfinal. Each team has had to navigate their way back to tournament play differently, including an Atletico side that will be missing several key players due to positive cases of COVID-19. The format of the knockout stage has been tweaked to ensure the tournament ends in a timely manner, so it's single-leg ties the rest of the way. Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Friday, Aug. 21 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: San Mamés Stadium -- Bilbao, Spain

Live stream: CBS All-Access

Storylines

Atletico Madrid: They were dealt a huge blow ahead of this one. The team had to halt training due to a string of positive COVID-19 cases. The club will be without Deyna Castellanos, Leicy Santos, Laia Aleixandri, Charlyn Corral and Silvia Meseguer. To make matters worse, Ludmila will miss this match due to suspension. It's going to be a tough hill to climb, and that's why the club made several transfers over the hiatus, recently adding Hedvig Lindahl, Alia Guagni, Merel van Dongen, Jade Moore, Turid Knaak and Evelyn Laurent to the squad. The team will likely look to Angela Sosa to try and generate some offense.

Barcelona: The Catalan giants enter the quarterfinal round under less scrutinizing circumstances. Barcelona are reigning Super Cup champions and 2019 Champions League runners-up. The team has had the advantage to routine trainings and some scrimmages in preparation for the tournament, and will likely be in more consistent form as the quarterfinal approaches. The knockout stage format could be an advantage as the team has made quick work of Atletico in prior meetings. The team will likely look to players like Alexia Putellas, Jenni Hermoso, and Nigerian international Asisat Oshoala to set the tempo early.

Prediction

Look for Norwegian international Caroline Graham Hansen to lead the way as Barcelona make easy work of their Spanish counterparts. Pick: Barcelona 3, Atletico Madrid, 0