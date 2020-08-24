Wolfsburg will face off against Barcelona on Tuesday for a spot in the UEFA Women's Champions League final. The winner of this one will have a date set with the winner of Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon on Sunday in San Sebastian. Each team has had individual success in their return to play, with Wolfsburg winning the German double in July, and Barcelona beating Spanish rival Atletico Madrid in the quarterfinals. Here's what you need to know for Tuesday's match.

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 25 | Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Anoeta -- San Sebastian, Spain

Live stream: CBS All-Access

Storylines

Wolfsburg: The German side made quick work of their quarterfinal opposition as they advanced into the semifinal defeating Glasgow City, 9-1. Their top striker, Pernille Harder, walked away with four goals on the day, scoring two in each half. Harder impressed with goals from distance and on headers, while Norwegien international Ingrid Syrstad Engen added with two goals of her own, and Felicitas Rauch landed on the scoresheet as well. The team is going to face much stiffer opposition when Wolfsburg square off against Barcelona, and they will likely be forced to battle for possession, unlike in their quarterfinal.

Barcelona: The 2019 runners-up faced a tactical battle in their quarterfinal against Atletico Madrid. Despite a severely retooled roster from Madrid due to positive cases of COVID-19 among key players, Barcelona were challenged by Madrid's overall organization and defensive shape. A combination of dangerous looks and lack of finishing saw the Catalonian side needing until the 80th minute to break through on goal. A crafty bike attempt from Asisat Oshoala caused enough chaos in the box for midfielder Kheira Hamraoui to poke the ball through to the back of the net. Barcelona will need to do more with their chances earlier in the game against a Wolfsburg team that is executing their finishing.

Prediction

Barcelona will do more with their chances, but Wolfsburg will continue their offensive push and pull off the win.

Pick: Wolfsburg 3, Barcelona, 2