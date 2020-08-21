Bayern Munich will face Lyon for a spot in the Champions League quarterfinal. Play for the tournament resumes after a re-draw took place with previous round of 16 play results in consideration. Each team has had to navigate their way back to tournament play differently, with Olympique Lyon being recently crowned Coupe D'France champions. The knockout round format will see only one side advance. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Match information

Date : Saturday, August 22

: Saturday, August 22 Time : 12 p.m. ET

: 12 p.m. ET Location : San Mamés Stadium - Bilbao, Spain

: San Mamés Stadium - Bilbao, Spain Live stream: CBS All Access

Storylines

Olympique Lyon: A historically dominant world-class side, Lyon enter the knockout rounds once again as favorites to walk away with the title. The team has had much success over the years, likely due to the efforts of treating the women's side as an equal counterpart, and has won 14 consecutive domestic league titles. The club will be without its most prolific player, the world's best in Ada Hegerberg. But Lyon have significant star power across their roster. Wendie Renard, Amandine Henry, Saki Kumagai, and Dzsenifer Marozsán are just some of the world-class talent they held prior to adding more players this year -- including luring Australia's Ellie Carpenter from Portland Thorns FC in NWSL. They're undefeated in their last six matches since returning to play, and their streak included another Coupe D'France title.

Bayern Munich: The German side is looking to build upon its previous Champions League showing, after Bayern advanced to the semifinals last year for the first time. They were eliminated by Barcelona, and this year find themselves having to defeat the reigning Champions League title holder in order to advance. While Bundesliga was completed in July, the team fell short of competing for the league title against domestic foes Wolfsburg. The club will likely look to Carolin Simon to help try and contain some of Lyon's attack, while Linda Dallman tries to generate some offense.

Prediction

Lyon will have too much too often and will kick off their knockout rounds with a win with multiple goals. Pick: Lyon 4, Bayern, 1