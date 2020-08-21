Arsenal will face off against Paris Saint-Germain for a spot in the UEFA Women's Champions League semifinal on Saturday. The tournament resumes after a re-draw took place with previous round of 16 play results in consideration. Each team has had to navigate its way back to tournament play differently, and the knockout round format will see only one side advance. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Match information

Date : Saturday, August 22

: Saturday, August 22 Time : 2 p.m. ET

: 2 p.m. ET Location : Anoeta - San Sebastian, Spain

: Anoeta - San Sebastian, Spain Live stream: CBS All Access

Storylines

Arsenal: The only English side in the quarterfinals, Arsenal continue their tournament with an opportunity in front of them to make a bit of statement. Arsenal boast a roster with top-tier talent, including Netherland's world class striker Vivianne Miedema, and long time Gunner Kim Little. The team has the added pressure of trying to qualify for next season's Champions League -- they will need to win the entire tournament to do so. Despite losing some players over the season, the team was able to gain a number of acquisitions, including Australian forward Caitlin Foord. The two teams could match up well, and potentially give the tournament one of its most competitive matches. Arsenal will likely look to Daniëlle van de Donk to pull the strings and set the offense in motion.

PSG: The French side holds a small edge in this match, being viewed as favorites despite dropping their most recent match to Lyon in Ligue 1 Feminine, falling to penalties in the Coup d' France championship final. Along with going toe to toe with their French rivals, the Parisians have an advantage of having been able to play a few matches ahead of this tournament, along with a several top players across all lines like Ashley Laurence, Nadia Nadim, and Formiga. Striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto finished as the top scorer in the league with 16 goals, matching the same number Miedema managed in the WSL. The team has a bit of Champions League history on its side, having won three of its four prior quarterfinals, and they'll look to add to that.

Prediction

Possibly a close game, but PSG will hold off Arsenal and begin their knockout round with a win thanks to some goalkeeping heroics from Endler. Pick: PSG 2 Arsenal, 1